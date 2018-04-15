By SNOR

Did you know that some New Jersey municipalities can require a Municipal Court appearance for an unlicensed dog?

“The owners of all dogs seven months of age or older are required to annually apply to the licensing clerk of the municipality in which he or she resides for a dog license. In order for the license to be issued, the owner must present proof that a licensed veterinarian has vaccinated the dog against rabies and that the duration of immunity from that vaccination extends through at least ten months of the twelve-month licensing period.”

As explained by the State of New Jersey Department of Health (http://www.nj.gov/health/vph/documents/dog_licensing_procedures.pdf): “Municipal licensing fees are set by municipal ordinance and can range from $1.50 to $21.00 per dog. Licensing clerks also collect the following additional fees when the dog is licensed: $1.00 for each dog licensed that is forwarded to the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) and placed in the Rabies Trust Fund to support State rabies and animal control programs; $3.00 for dogs that are not spayed or neutered, which is forwarded to the NJDOH, Animal Population Control Program (APC) to fund the New Jersey low cost spay and neuter program; and 20 cents for each dog licensed that is also forwarded to the APC.”

A consolidation of New Jersey dog laws can be found at Michigan State University, College of Law’s Animal Legal & Historical Center (https://www.animallaw.info/statute/nj-dogs-consolidated-dog-laws). There are laws about rabies control, licensing requirements, and dangerous dogs: N. J. S. A. 2A:42-101 to 2A:42-113; 2C:29-3.1; 4:19-1 to 4:19-43; 4:19A-1 – 17; 4:21B-1 – 3; 4:22A-1 to 13; 23:4-25, 26, 46; 26:4-78 – 95; 40:48-1.

I have to ask: What about cats?



