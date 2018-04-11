LIFE LESSONS FROM CANDY CRUSH

BY SNOR
Life lessons learned from Candy Crush:
- Players must risk losing sometimes to achieve the objective.
- There is a momentum to success and the opposite pull of continued failure.
- The game will reset if there are no more possible moves.
- Sometimes, there are second chances and new opportunities.
- Those with money can purchase power-ups that allow them to win more often.
- Patience and persistence are rewarded by colorful flashes of light and upbeat sounds.
- My family says that I’m addicted. I say that I am competitive.
I can’t wait for Candy Crush time. What will I learn today?
SNOR is a dreamer and world watcher who has more questions than answers.
