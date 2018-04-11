LIFE LESSONS FROM CANDY CRUSH

BY SNOR

Life lessons learned from Candy Crush:

Players must risk losing sometimes to achieve the objective. There is a momentum to success and the opposite pull of continued failure. The game will reset if there are no more possible moves. Sometimes, there are second chances and new opportunities. Those with money can purchase power-ups that allow them to win more often. Patience and persistence are rewarded by colorful flashes of light and upbeat sounds. My family says that I’m addicted. I say that I am competitive.

I can’t wait for Candy Crush time. What will I learn today?

SNOR is a dreamer and world watcher who has more questions than answers.

