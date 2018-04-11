By SHERRI RUGGIERI

Equal Pay Day is today–April 10, 2018. This date represents how far into the year the average woman needs to work in 2018 to be paid the amount men earned in 2017. In fact, Valerie Wilson, the director of the Economic Policy Institute’s Program on Race, Ethnicity, and the Economy, has calculated that “For African-American women, Equal Pay Day this year will come on August 7. For Hispanic women, it will come November 1.” (https://www.vox.com/2018/4/10/17220098/equal-pay-day-gender-wage-gap-today-explained-podcast)

Senator Kristin Corrado (R- Bergen, Essex, Morris, Passaic) stated that “I am honored to stand with women across New Jersey in the fight for equal pay for equal work. While we have made significant strides, there is still much more we can do. A person’s gender should not be a determining factor in their salary. That’s just common sense – and it’s something we should all agree on. Let’s continue to work together on a bipartisan basis to ensure pay discrimination becomes a thing of the past.”

Senator Corrado voted for the Diane B. Allen Equal Pay Act that passed the New Jersey Legislature recently. The name of this bill acknowledges former Senator Diane Allen’s struggles against wage discrimination while working as a television anchor. Governor Murphy is expected to sign the bill into law.

Sherri Ruggieri is the managing editor of Empire State News. A practicing attorney for over 20 years, Ms. Ruggieri is also chairperson of Edison Township’s Planning Board. Additionally, she has served as a college professor, with nearly a decade of experience in teaching law and political science courses.



COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.