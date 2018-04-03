LIFE & DEATH AND TAXES

By SNOR

Phone call from our accountant. Tax time again. The accountant asks: “Could you really have so many unpaid medical expenses? I stoically explain that surviving cancer is expensive. Even though we have insurance, the oncologist, surgeon, genetic testing, and diagnostic tests cost a fortune. Then the insurance jargon takes over: copay, coinsurance, individual deductible, family deductible, in network services, out of network (no discounted rate), other specifically excluded items (genetic testing), and medications. It makes it difficult to celebrate life when you owe everyone money. I cling to the gift of life anyway. What would life be if there were no insurmountable challenges?

