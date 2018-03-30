NOT MARRIAGE BUT MERGER ACQUISITION AGREEMENT

By SHERRI RUGGIERI

I don’t believe in marriage. Perhaps representing a client in a final judgment of divorce this week has warped my view. However, it seems to me that marriage is all about property and how it is distributed when there has been a breach of the promises. The sadness of losing the relationship and financial consequences to the parties are harsh. Why would a person ever voluntarily choose to marry? Why take the risk?

Marriage creates a legal fiction that merges the property acquired by the parties into one entity. Equitable distribution tries to divide and separate out equal shares. Alimony and child support are attempts to quantify intangible contributions to the partnership. So what are we left with: Anger? Violation of trust? Loving hate?

A property settlement agreement, uniform summary support order for child support, and final judgment of divorce with a gold seal are considered a victory. Freedom to love and marry again?

Sherri Ruggieri is the managing editor of Empire State News. A practicing attorney for over 20 years, Ms. Ruggieri is also chairperson of Edison Township’s Planning Board. Additionally, she has served as a college professor, with nearly a decade of experience in teaching law and political science courses.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.