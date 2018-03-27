NEW JERSEY’S 7 DECADES OF SUPPORT FOR THE STATE OF ISRAEL

By SHERRI RUGGIERI

New Jersey’s Legislature (Senate and Assembly) with the support of Governor Murphy have passed joint resolution, SJR-56, to recognize the upcoming 70th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel on April 20, 2108. Senator Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-21) sponsored this resolution to recognized the unique relationship between New Jersey and Israel. The Resolution states:

Whereas, On November 29, 1947, the United Nations General Assembly voted to partition the British Mandate of Palestine and, through that vote, to create the State of Israel; and

Whereas, April 20, 2018, the 5th day of Iyar of the Hebrew calendar, marks the 70th anniversary of Israel’s independence; and

Whereas, The modern State of Israel was born out of the ashes of the Holocaust and World War II where the death of six million Jews did not eliminate the will of a people to seek dignity in life and a place of respect and recognition among the people of the civilized world; and

Whereas, Israel, from its inception, has faced hostility and has endured terrorist attacks which have indiscriminately killed many innocent men, women, and children; and

Whereas, Despite hostility and conflicts, the people of Israel have built a strong nation and forged a dynamic society, creating a unique and vital economic, political, cultural, and intellectual life for its citizens; and

Whereas, In its 70 years of statehood, Israel has established a modern parliamentary democracy, becoming one of the most successful democracies in the Middle East, and provided to all its citizens and residents opportunity through the highest standards of living and human equality in a region otherwise beset with poverty and human rights abuses; and

Whereas, Israel continues to strive for peace and security for the nation, its neighbors, and throughout the world shares innovations and achievements in agriculture, education, research and development, humanitarian aid, technology, solar, wind, and water power advancements, music and the arts in order to fulfill the prophecy of becoming a light unto the nations; and

Whereas, Israel, a nation the size of New Jersey, shares a very special partnership with New Jersey, highlighted by, among other things of mutual benefit, a trading partnership of more than $1.6 billion and New Jersey’s enactment of both Iran sanctions and legislation opposing Israel boycotts; and

Whereas, The New Jersey–Israel relationship has strengthened in the area of economic, technological, and people-to-people exchanges to the benefit of each entity; and

Whereas, Israel has been a steadfast friend and faithful ally of the United States over the past seven decades; and

Whereas, Given the close political, economic, and cultural ties between the State of Israel and the United States of America as well as between the State of Israel and the State of New Jersey, the Governor and the Legislature find it fitting and proper to recognize the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel;

As summarized by Senator Kean, “This resolution represents our commitment to working with this great nation, as they strive to achieve peace with their neighbors in the Middle East and around the world.” Kean added, “Israel has proven its strength by rising above the horrors of history to become one of the most successful democracies in the Middle East, with a wealth of economic opportunities for the people who are proud to call the country home. It is our privilege to congratulate them on the occasion of their 70th anniversary, and wish them many years of peace and prosperity.”

Sherri Ruggieri is the managing editor of Empire State News. A practicing attorney for over 20 years, Ms. Ruggieri is also chairperson of Edison Township’s Planning Board. Additionally, she has served as a college professor, with nearly a decade of experience in teaching law and political science courses.

