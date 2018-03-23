By SHERRI RUGGIERI

The lure of a yellow legal pad calls to me. However, as a lawyer and writer, I’m drowning in paper. Whenever I need a document, it magically disappears. The information only reappears when I no longer need it. So . . . I’m trying to go paperless.

The eCourts and electronic filings are changing the practice of law. The “red wells” bursting with numerous extra copies are not efficient and cost effective. The scanner has become an essential tool in the practice of law. It has brought a degree of document control.

Now, I’m thinking of scanning all of my writings, poetry included. Then I could throw away the stacks of papers that surrounded my desk and make me feel like a hoarder. The problem is that I just don’t trust the technology. With the recent storms, power outages have made me wonder about the wisdom of going paperless. Even without any working technology, as long as there is light, I can write. The yellow legal pad and black pen compel me. Marks on paper, print that looks like thread. Only understood by me.

Sherri Ruggieri is the managing editor of Empire State News. A practicing attorney for over 20 years, Ms. Ruggieri is also chairperson of Edison Township’s Planning Board. Additionally, she has served as a college professor, with nearly a decade of experience in teaching law and political science courses.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.