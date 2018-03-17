NEW JERSEY: NO COUNTY TAX INCREASE IN BERGEN COUNTY

By SHERRI RUGGIERI

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco presented to the Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders his 2018 budget proposal that contains no county tax increase. Even though Bergen County is the most populous county in New Jersey, it continues to have the second lowest county tax rate. County Executive Tedesco explained, “Despite what some may say, government should not be run like a business, because government does not exist to turn a profit. Government exists to the serve the people.” The 2018 budget will fund infrastructure investments and improvements, education, and programs for Bergen County’s veterans, seniors, and children. Furthermore, the budget has been designed to keep full-time county workers earning $15 an hour to adjust to increases in the cost of living.

“By bringing business principles to the management of the county, we are delivering a budget that keeps taxes flat while meeting the needs of the people of Bergen County today and providing the foundation to continue building a better Bergen County for years to come,” stated Tedesco. Under Tedesco’s Administration, Bergen County has received the Moody’s Investors Service’s highest rating because of its strong financial management and future strategic planning.

Sherri Ruggieri is the managing editor of Empire State News. A practicing attorney for over 20 years, Ms. Ruggieri is also chairperson of Edison Township’s Planning Board. Additionally, she has served as a college professor, with nearly a decade of experience in teaching law and political science courses.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.