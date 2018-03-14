NJ CARELESS OR UNSAFE DRIVING

By SHERRI RUGGIERI

There is a strategy to Municipal Court plea agreements. The most common New Jersey motor vehicle offense is Careless Driving, N.J.S.A. 39:4-97, “A person who drives carelessly, or without due caution and circumspection, in a manner so as to endanger, or be likely to endanger, a person or property.” Along with a fine, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJ MVC) adds two (2) points the driving record of someone convicted or who has plead guilty to this charge.

Instead, Unsafe Driving, N.J.S.A. 39: 97.2, “Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary, it shall be unlawful for any person to drive or operate a motor vehicle in any unsafe manner likely to endanger a person or property,” has zero (0) points attached for the first violation. However, four (4) points will be assessed for the third (3) or subsequent violation(s) within a five (5) year period.

NJ MVC automatically deducts 3 points each year that there are no other violations or suspensions. Additionally, two (2) points can be removed from a New Jersey driving record by taking an approved defensive driving course. Finally, it is important to understand that use of a point reduction via a NJ defensive driving course can only be used once every five (5) years.

Sherri Ruggieri is the managing editor of Empire State News. A practicing attorney for over 20 years, Ms. Ruggieri is also chairperson of Edison Township’s Planning Board. Additionally, she has served as a college professor, with nearly a decade of experience in teaching law and political science courses.

