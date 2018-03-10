WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE AN ADVOCATE?

By SHERRI RUGGIERI

My daughter Rachel inspires me each day with her brave beauty and brilliant mind. She frequently will ask me what is autism. It seems to me that autism is interference, like static on the radio or a blurred image on a television. The sensory world with unpredictable smells, lights, and sounds seems to assault her. When she is overwhelmed, she can negatively express her frustration in an act of violent rage. I became her advocate 21 years ago. Thus began the quest for a learning environment where she could be successful.

During this journey, I met various other parent-advocates and realized the transforming power of love.

Sherri Ruggieri is proud to be Rachel’s mom and advocate.

