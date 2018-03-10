SNOW’S FORMIDABLE POWER

By SNOR

Tiny jewels of white light dance together forming a formidable power. Strong enough to rip trees up by their roots from the frozen ground. Snow carelessly scatters wires and disrupts power. Yellow caution tape marks the areas of danger as if the real threats could easily be identified. Trees that have weathered gale force winds are toppled by the weight of wet snow’s tiny flakes of destruction. Life and death seem so random. Patterns that can only be perceived from different perspectives. Soon the snow will melt and take with it the bright white light. The lesson of survival involves suffering to learn. The power embraces and destroys.

SNOR’s wandering mind wonders at snow’s destructive powers.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.