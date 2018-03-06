By SHERRI RUGGIERI

Despite our miraculous advances in science and technology, humanism and compassion are necessary for all forms of human relationships. My Aunt and Uncle, Drs. Sandra and Arnold P. Gold, understood the healing power of humanistic medical care. They created the Arnold P. Gold Foundation to keep healthcare “human.” In other words, medical care works best when collaborative relationships occur between doctor, nurses, and patients. My Uncle (Dr. Arnold P. Gold)’s recent passing leads me to celebrate his life’s work in humanism in medicine.



Could there ever be humanism in the practice of law? Is kindness always weakness? The answer depends upon the person. However, I would challenge the cast of characters in the drama of legal practice to embrace compassion. Recently, in a job interview, I was asked to recite the elements of negligence. The practice of law is so much more than the sum of these parts.

For me, the power of law is in its potential to heal relationships. This holds true for commercial clients, parties seeking a divorce, as well as a defendant in municipal court with a speeding ticket. The beauty of law flows from human connections.

My superpower is my capacity to love.

