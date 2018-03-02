EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION IN NEW JERSEY

By SNOR

In New Jersey, as explained in the case Mahoney v. Mahoney , 91 N.J. 488 (1982), “A professional license or degree is a personal achievement of the holder. It cannot be sold and its value cannot readily be determined. A professional license or degree represents the opportunity to obtain an amount of money only upon the occurrence of highly uncertain future events.” Therefore, in a divorce, a license to practice law or medicine is not subject to equitable distribution N.J.S.A 2A:34-23.1. The legal reasoning seems to make sense unless you are the unfortunate victim of a failed marriage to person with a much higher earning capacity. This result does not seem either fair or equitable.

SNOR regrets her sacrifices to an ex-husband’s medical career. When he left, he took everything–even his wet clothes in the washer.

