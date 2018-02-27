WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH OF MARCH

Several years ago, I wrote about my excitement that there was a woman Mayor, Planning Board Attorney, Applicant’s Attorney, and Planning Board and Zoning Board Chairpersons. At that time, I failed to mention the years of work from the Planning Board Secretary. This omission shows a flaw in my women’s history analysis. So much has changed in 2018 but our Planning Board Secretary remains the same. Her advancements and accomplishments should have been highlighted. She has achieved the title of Administrative Assistant by attending courses. However, she still retains her Secretary title and hands out the site plans while the Board sits and she serves.

What does this say about women and power? In 2018, only the Board Secretary and Chairpersons remain. Should appointments to Boards by politicians be “gender-blind” (taken from the Judge Harlan’s dissent from Plessy v. Ferguson (1896) Supreme Court decision)? Or is it important to “see” and “value” the contributions of people of all colors and genders as part of representative government? The one thing about which I am sure is that women like the Board Secretary should not be forgotten. They are the ones that opened the first doors and let the rest of us in the room.

Sherri Ruggieri is the managing editor of Empire State News. A practicing attorney for over 20 years, Ms. Ruggieri is also chairperson of Edison Township’s Planning Board. Additionally, she has served as a college professor, with nearly a decade of experience in teaching law and political science courses.

