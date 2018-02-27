By SNOR

Is it possible for our constitution to be gender-blind as it protects our civil freedom and equality before the law? As Justice Harlan stated in his dissent of the Supreme Court’s decision in Plessy v. Ferguson (1896), “In the eye of the law, there is in this country no superior, dominant, ruling class of citizens. There is no caste here. “Our constitution is colorblind, and neither knows nor tolerates classes among citizens. In respect of civil rights, all citizens are equal before the law. The humblest is the peer of the most powerful. . .The arbitrary separation of citizens on the basis of race, while they are on a public highway, is a badge of servitude wholly inconsistent with the civil freedom and the equality before the law established by the Constitution. It cannot be justified upon any legal grounds.” https://louisville.edu/law/library/special-collections/the-john-marshall-harlan-collection/harlans-great-dissent

Can we pretend that we don’t see differences? Would it be more realistic to acknowledge and celebrate our diversity? Do we need to lift off our blindfold and really evaluate the scales of justice?

SNOR dreams of a world where differences are celebrated for their unique contribution to humankind not just mankind.



