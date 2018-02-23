By SHERRI RUGGIERI

My seventeen year old son asked, “Mom, what did you used to do before videogames?” I answered without hesitation, “I would go to the library and find a book to read.” He was surprised by my answer. I can still find inspiration at the library whether it is onsite or online. It is not just the books and other resources but the people who direct my experience. The library is a place that teaches the power of sharing. Too much of the world’s agenda seems to be tricking people into buying what they really don’t need. Why buy when you can borrow and return when you are done? This holds true for all media–books, magazines, videos, etc. The library’s access to information creates a community.

Sherri Ruggieri is the managing editor of Empire State News and still finds inspiration at the library.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.