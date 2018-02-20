THE U.S. IS GOING BROKE: HOW THE FILIBUSTER AND THE BIPARTISAN CONSENSUS TO SPEND MORE IS MAKING US GO BANKRUPT

Since 2000, the debt has grown an average 7.4 percent a year. But the Gross Domestic Product has only grown nominally, prior to adjusting for inflation, at 3.96 percent. As a result, the debt to GDP ratio has risen to 104 percent. But it will get worse. If both continuing growing at those rates, by 2048, the debt will be a gargantuan $185 trillion, but the GDP will only be $42.7 trillion. That’s a debt to GDP ratio of 433 percent. And so ridiculous that nobody would ever believe we could pay it back. We’d be broke.

