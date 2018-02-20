PLANNED PARENTHOOD FUNDING IN NEW JERSEY RESTORED

By SHERRI RUGGIERI

Margaret Sanger (1922) was the founder of Planned Parenthood. She would be proud to see that on February 16, 2018, the New Jersey Assembly passed bill A2134, which would restore $7.45 million dollars back into the state’s budget for Planned Parenthood services, which include cancer screenings, birth control, and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Additionally, bipartisan support for bill A1656 would expand Medicaid coverage for these reproductive health services. Under Governor Christie, the New Jersey Legislature was continually thwarted by the governor’s veto.

During his campaign, Governor Murphy promised to restore funding and fill in the financial gaps that resulted in the closure of family planning health centers in Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Hudson, and Morris counties. Other centers were forced to cut hours, services, and staff. Studies have shown an increase in bacterial STDs, breast cancer, and cervical cancer cases as a result of limited services. To address this reproductive health crisis, Governor Murphy is expected to sign these bills from the Assembly into law. Christine Sadovy, Legislative and Political Director with Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey stated, “We applaud the Assembly for passing this bill, and thank all of our legislative champions who have stood up for New Jersey women over the last eight years.”

