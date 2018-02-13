OLYMPIC COURAGE

By SNOR

What does it mean to have courage? Is it shown by a skater stepping on the slick ice surface while the world is watching? Does daring to call a temporary truce of hostilities during the Olympics require courage? Is the element of trust necessary to protect competitors and spectators? Do the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games challenge us to be brave? As Gregory Boyle, in his book Tattoos on the Hearts , (p. 142) observes about rival gang members in Los Angeles, “it always becomes impossible to demonize someone that you know.” Do connections on a human level, without reference to North or South, remind us of our collective fears but unstoppable desire to achieve something greater?

