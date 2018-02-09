CLINTON CALABRESE TAKES THE OATH OF OFFICE AND JOINS A FAMILY DEDICATED TO COMMUNITY SERVICE

By SHERRI RUGGIERI

Cliffside Park resident Clinton Calabrese took the oath of office to represent the 36thLegislative District in the New Jersey General Assembly. He stated, “It is an honor and privilege to serve the people of the 36th district and this great state. As many already know, I come from a long line of public servants. Some might even say it is in my blood.”

Assemblyman Calabrese’s grandfather, Gerald Calabrese, a former NBA player, served as mayor of Cliffside Park for fifty years. The newly-elected legislator’s father, Gerald Calabrese, Jr. is the Cliffside Park Democratic Municipal Chairman. Furthermore, his uncle, Thomas Calabrese, served as a Cliffside Park councilman for fifteen years before becoming mayor in 2016.

Clinton Calabrese currently works as a principal in Alkova Companies, which identify investment and development opportunities in the real estate market. His credentials include work as an analyst for Deutsche Bank in their London office, and he also worked as director of acquisitions for Russo Development. Calabrese earned a master’s degree in real estate from New York University. Prior to that, he netted a bachelor’s degree in business administration from St. Joseph’s University.

From 2009 to 2010, Calabrese served on the Cliffside Park Board of Education, where he negotiated contracts and personally developed a system of surveying students, parents and teachers to obtain their perspective as to school improvements. He also served on the Cliffside Park Board of Adjustment.

Calabrese expressed his excitement “to follow in this most honorable family tradition, and work with Speaker Coughlin and my fellow colleagues on policies that will help move our state forward.”

