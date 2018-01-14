IN DEFENSE OF HARVEY WEINSTEIN, ROY MOORE ET AL IN THE SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATION REVOLUTION

By THE MANAGING EDITOR

Everyone needs to take a large step back and review the recent volatile, cascading rash of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and sexual-related allegations under a singular word – “justice.” In evaluating these matters under this wholly precious principle, four critical factors must be assessed: facts, evidence, commonsense, and the law. There is no place for hysteria and emotion in the arena of justice. It is a realm of dispassion, rooted solely in fairness and equity. Justice – true, unbiased, untainted justice – rest assured, is the only concept people want for those who stand accused. But many people, so sadly, refuse to embrace justice unless, of course, they are accused themselves (or someone they love).

Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Ben Affleck, Kevin Spacey, Roy Moore, Sylvester Stallone, Matt Lauer, Oliver Stone, George Takei, Louis C.K., James Franco, Terry Richardson, Tavis Smiley, Michael Oreskes, George H.W. Bush, Mark Halperin, Andrew Kreisberg, Stephen Blackwell, Rick Najera, Andy Dick, Gary Goddard, Andy Henry, Roy Price, Kirt Webster, Jeffrey Tambor, Dustin Hoffman, Jeremy Piven, Richard Dreyfuss, Jann Wenner, John Lasseter, Leon Wieseltier, Matthew Weiner, Charlie Rose, Giuseppe Castellano, John Besh, Robert Knepper, Brett Ratner, Hamilton Fish, Chris Savino, Jeff Hoover, Tony Cornish, Dan Schoen, Stephen Bittel, Adam Fields, Ed Westwick, Nick Carter, Matt Zimmerman, Hadrian Belove, Shadie Elnashai, Knight Landesman, Glenn Thrush, Gilbert Rozon, John Conyers, Steven Seagal, Russell Simmons, Al Franken, and a voluminous group of other high profile men have very recently been accused of a bizarre range of sexual misconduct and sex-related conduct.

No doubt, some of the allegations are true. No doubt, many of the allegations are false. No doubt, the vast majority of these allegations amount to no crimes (or unlawful activity of any kind) and/or lack the requisite evidence to prove guilt, by any legal standard, in an authentic system of justice.

The most important factor to first assess in these wildly varying litany of allegations is what is illegal versus what is legal. And for those matters that indeed amount to unlawful acts, there must be a differentiation between criminal conduct and civilly unlawful activity. This is Law School 101: does an act violate criminal law, civil law, or no law at all?

Criminal Offenses, Proof Beyond a Reasonable Doubt & He-said She-said Cases

In order to convict a person of any criminal offense, the prosecution must prove that the defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. This is the highest burden of proof in law. Quantifying “proof beyond a reasonable doubt” in a percentage means that the trier of fact (a jury or judge) must be at least 99% certain that a crime has been committed and the accused committed the crime; if not, the trier of fact has an absolute duty to acquit the defendant. The prosecutor, who is charged with proving each element of a charge beyond a reasonable doubt, has an absolute duty to dismiss the case, on his own motion – or never bring it all – if he believes he cannot meet this crucial burden of proof. If not, the prosecutor has committed an ethical violation and, in some cases, a criminal act himself.

Proof beyond a reasonable doubt needs to be distinguished from other legal burdens of proof, such as “probable cause” and “by a preponderance of the evidence.” Probable cause is the burden that law enforcement officers are required to meet when arresting an individual for an alleged criminal offense, and for a prosecutor to meet when indicting a person. This is a very low burden of proof. Probable cause can best be defined as: “under the totality of circumstances, having a reasonable belief that criminal activity is afoot and that the defendant committed the criminal act.” Probable cause is found where the law enforcement officer has less than a 50% certainty, but still a reasonable degree of certainty. What is the percentage of certainty for probable cause? Well, it’s unfortunately not specifically defined, but approximately 40% – 45% certainty. Of course, this sounds radically low to allow for an arrest or an indictment and, thus, makes sense of the phrase “you can indict a ham sandwich.” But understand this, once an arrest or indictment occurs, the burden of proof for the prosecutor shifts to guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. And, if matters are handled lawfully, many cases should crumble away once the prosecuting attorney realizes he can’t meet that demanding burden. Ethical prosecutors, certainly, should be ahead of the game and not seek indictments against individuals when they are aware that they do not have the requisite proofs to ultimately prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The burden of proof necessary to find a defendant liable in most civil cases is “by a preponderance of the evidence.” This burden is easy to define as it means “more likely than not”, or over 50% certain. Accordingly, it’s not anywhere near as difficult to obtain a verdict of liable in civil court versus a guilty verdict in criminal court.

So, what is necessary to prove a person guilty beyond a reasonable doubt? What evidence allows for a just guilty verdict in a criminal case?

Certainly, one person’s word versus another’s – alone, with no corroborating evidence of any sort – is not enough. “One person’s word versus another’s” is otherwise known as a he-said she-said case. Such a case is the poster child for “reasonable doubt”, as how can someone, anyone, know who is telling the truth?

Example: Martin says that Charlie punched him in the face. Charlie denies it. There is no corroborating evidence at all. The entire case is simply Martin’s “word.”

Some judges and prosecutors arrogantly believe that they can assess the witnesses’ credibility and determine if they are lying, by matters such as their demeanor, the tone of their voices, if they are sweating, how their faces look, their body language, etc. Well…I am a former judge and prosecutor. And I have considerable courtroom experience, as well as high level television and published written analysis of criminal law…And I can’t figure out, under the guilt beyond a reasonable doubt standard, if someone is lying by how they appear on the witness stand or in an interrogation. I suppose some people either like to believe that they have special powers (e.g. – are mind readers) or are so carried away with their personal positions of power that they opine to “just know” if someone is lying and, therefore, can render a finding that someone is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a he-said she-said case. However, even though I have great confidence in my intellect and experiences, I wholly admit that I do not have this ability – and I am quite positive that no else does as well.

Utilize your commonsense here. If a person is accused of a crime, wouldn’t he likely be nervous? Wouldn’t he be extra nervous in an interrogation or while testifying in open court? And what happens when people are very nervous? They sweat, they’re shaky, they may not look you in the eye, their voices are off, etc. Logically thinking, non-power abusing judges and prosecutors understand this and, accordingly, dismiss these human characteristics. They also disregard if a person seems “cold”, “extra emotional”, or “strange” – because all people act differently in stressful situations such as court appearances, police interrogations, media interviews and the like. Some people are cool, calculating, and manipulative. Others are shy, standoffish, and easy to manipulate. In short, without other evidence, it’s inherently impossible – yes, impossible – to be 99% certain that a person has committed a crime when the only evidence presented against him is the singular testimony of one person.

In the alleged Martin/Charlie squabble, we do know one thing for certain: one of the two men is lying. Either Charlie was a bad actor and punched Martin in the face. Or Martin was a bad actor and falsely accused Charlie. People have motives to lie equally the same as people have motives to commit wrongful physical acts. If the only evidence the prosecution has is Martin’s word, the prosecutor should never go forward on this case because, under the true tenets of “guilt beyond a reasonable doubt”, he will never be able to prove this case.

Ask yourself this: do you think it would be justice if you – or your son, daughter, husband, wife, mother or father – was prosecuted for a crime simply because one, sole person claimed you committed it? Should you go through the anguish of having your reputation destroyed, paying tens of thousands of dollars to a lawyer, enduring the horrors of a trial, and possibly going to prison, because one person accused you of a crime? And you knew you were innocent…

So what evidence is needed to prove that a defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt? How about some of the following, in addition to the accuser’s word: other witnesses (hopefully unbiased), video, audio, confessions, weapons, DNA, fingerprints, and many other kinds of forensic evidence.

Shall we now assess a particular case?

Is Ben Affleck Guilty of a Criminal Offense?

A surprisingly good actor and a seemingly decent guy, it appears that after Ben Affleck denounced a man (Harvey Weinstein) who was partially responsible for making his career, he admitted to groping a woman without her consent. Just as damaging, the incident was caught on video.

In 2003, Affleck was a guest on MTV’s TRL, with actress Hillarie Burton. During the show, Affleck put his arms around Burton, with one of his hands going out of frame; it looks like he may have quickly grabbed one of her breasts. Burton laughs some upon the action, while Affleck says, “That’s a move.”

As the segment cuts from Affleck and Burton, an MTV host says, “Some girls like a good tweakage here and there.”

Burton then responds, “I’d rather have a high five.”

Fourteen years later, Affleck was confronted about the incident upon his criticism of Weinstein. In response to this, Affleck tweeted, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.” If, by this statement, Affleck is admitting to groping Burton, without her consent, then he is guilty of an offense. Most prosecutors/law enforcement agencies would charge him with harassment under this misdemeanor’s “offensive touching” subsection; some others would charge him with criminal sexual contact, a lower level felony that is more serious than harassment.

This is not a he-said, she-said case. It travels well beyond that realm because of Affleck’s pretty clear admission – he would likely have a difficult time explaining away what he meant by “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton” and “I sincerely apologize.” That, coupled with a video which shows his hand going near the neighborhood of Burton’s breast, and the MTV host’s immediate statement about “tweakage”, is fairly damning.

Is there reasonable doubt in this matter, however? Could Affleck’s apology and statement of “acting inappropriately” toward Burton be misconstrued? When his hand went out of frame, did he just pinch her side and not her breast? Could that be the “inappropriate” conduct he was talking about? It’s unlikely, but it is reasonably possible – and we haven’t heard from Burton one way or the other. Affleck said enough to strongly implicate himself, and it coincides with a video that shows some sort of contact—but his statement wasn’t the smoking gun of “I’m sorry for grabbing her breast” and the video, ultimately, is not conclusive regarding exactly what part of Burton’s body he “tweaked.”

All said, with the totality of the evidence, there’s a substantial chance he would be convicted, but a talented defense attorney might be able to raise just enough doubt. Affleck will never face a criminal prosecution, however, because the incident is too old; the statute of limitations has passed and a prosecution is therefore barred.

Are the Allegations Against Roy Moore Justified?

Sexual assault, commonly known as rape, is the most grotesque of criminal sexual conduct. Without getting into graphic detail, sexual assault generally involves penetration. Roy Moore is not accused of this. Rather, in the two most serious accusations leveled against him, he is accused of criminal sexual contact. One matter is a purported act that involves the consent of the alleged victim, while the other involves an allegation where no consent was provided.

Leigh Corfman told The Washington Post that when she was 14 years old, Moore, with her consent, undressed her and then touched her private parts over her underwear and bra. Beverly Young Nelson told media that at the age of 16, Moore, without her consent, fondled her breasts, forced her head into his clothes-covered crotch, and then dispatched her from his automobile when she refused to engage in any sexual activity with him.

If Roy Moore did indeed commit these offenses, he is, of course, guilty of criminal sexual contact. A person is guilty of this crime if, without consent, he touches another’s genitals, breasts, or buttocks, whether they are naked or over clothing or other covering. So, how would Moore be guilty of this offense with Nelson, given that she consented to his alleged touching? Because of her age. If the alleged victim is 16 or older, consent is a complete affirmative defense. However, if the girl was less than 16 years old at the time of the alleged offense, under the law she is deemed “unable” to consent—and a perpetrator is strictly liable for criminal sexual contact if he touches the girl’s private parts (even where she consents).

Roy Moore, a former Alabama State Supreme Court Justice, who recently won the Republican Primary in that state’s U.S. Senate race, firmly denies the allegations, stating that he never even met these women. A controversial, anti-establishment conservative, the accusations against Moore have garnered massive national public attention, at the level of those propounded against movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

In Nelson’s case, her attorney, Gloria Allred, sought to advise media and the tens of millions of the public who are actively watching this matter, of purported corroborating evidence. A particular CNN show, “Erin Burnett OutFront”, stands out, with great clarity of the degree of strength – and media reaction – of this evidence.

Allred explained that in Nelson’s high school yearbook, Moore, wrote, “To a sweeter, more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas.” And then the page of the yearbook with Moore’s purported handwriting is shown on the screen, wherein it is signed, “Roy Moore, D.A.” Moore was, at the time of the alleged incident, a 32-year-old assistant district attorney in the Alabama County where both he and Nelson lived. Then Allred drops the evidentiary bomb: Nelson had told her mother of the alleged decades-old act four years ago, and her sister of it just two years after it allegedly occurred.

Well, there it is!…No, there it isn’t!

A note in this woman’s yearbook? How does anyone know that it is even Roy Moore’s handwriting? Moore’s lawyers immediately publicly stated that they wanted to bring in handwriting experts to analyze the writing, as Moore has stated that it is not his handwriting. They can also analyze the ink to determine its date (most people don’t know this). But Allred, the purported champion of justice, refused to turn over the yearbook for their analysis. Instead, she employed her own handwriting expert. And what happened? Their own expert opined that half of the writing – the part in print with Moore’s name and title – was not Moore’s handwriting. This forced Nelson to admit that she fabricated, but she claimed her miscue was only regarding the print portion of the notion (she said that she wrote that information in for her “memory” purposes; she stands firm that script portion was indeed Moore’s writing. Of course, Nelson’s statements should be viewed under the critical legal maxim “false in one, fall in all”; this woman obviously has no credibility. But let’s further evaluate her claim for academic purposes.

Nelson’s mother and sister – yes, her mother and sister – claim that Nelson told them about the alleged incident: the sister allegedly two years after it occurred; and the mother allegedly a few decades after it occurred. Has it occurred to anyone that these are perhaps the two most biased witnesses possible, and that their testimony is absolutely meaningless? Has it also occurred to anyone that by telling another person a story, it doesn’t magically make it true? Anyone can make a claim and then spread it to others. Regardless of when the person unleashes the accusation to other people – whether it’s a day after the alleged incident or 40 years later – it doesn’t become a truth simply by telling it to others. If it’s a false claim when it is issued by an accuser, it remains false when the accuser tells additional individuals—even if it’s told to millions of people, as Nelson has now done. This isn’t corroborating testimony under the law. It’s hearsay testimony – something that a law student learns in the first week of evidence class. Not only is such evidence inadmissible, except under a few very specific exceptions, but it is inherently incredible in its nature.

It is, of course, possible that these women are telling the truth, but highly improbable given all of the shortcomings in their matters, as listed below. More so, per the above, these cases are, definitively, unproveable, in any modern-day, non-dictatorial system of justice (in both criminal and civil courts). In addition to the sheer unsurmountable weakness of their he-said, she-said nature, following are problems with these accusations:

Invoke your commonsense. For nearly 40 years, these women said nothing to law enforcement, nor came forward publicly in any manner whatsoever (and Moore has gone through eight elections during that time period). When they finally do, it is amidst a huge, nationally publicized U.S. Senate race – and it’s less than a month before the election. Establishment Republicans hate Moore, and Democrats are fighting tooth and nail to obtain this coveted U.S. Senate seat. Might there be very strong political motives behind these accusations? Moore’s wife and many others believe that the women have been paid for making their claims. The allegations against Moore also have occurred just after the firestorm of the Harvey Weinstein allegations. And at the heels of numerous matters where women have received millions of dollars in settlements (e.g. – Fox News Channel employees) just for making allegations of sexual harassment. Might there be a credibility issue here? Might there be another motive to fabricate? And consider this:

Hundreds of thousands of people, yearly, commit crimes for money. They steal, commit burglaries and robberies, commit fraud—and lie. All, in order to obtain money. In the totality of these aforementioned crimes, the criminals put themselves in considerable risk of getting caught, and then punished severely (e.g. – prison), yet they still commit the crimes. Wouldn’t it be a much safer bet for people to just make up some phony stories of sexual assault, instead of committing a bank robbery or a ponzi scheme? Their chances of getting caught are very slim, when they make up a he-said she-said case from 30 years ago, isn’t it? Just like it is very difficult to prove that the alleged sexual misconduct occurred 30 years ago, it’s equally difficult to disprove. Accordingly, for people looking to illicitly obtain big money, it’s a much less risky route to just fabricate a sex crime against a high profile man, rather than the more conventional fraud and theft schemes. And with the one-way media hype connected to these matters, the accusers aren’t just protected in their claims, they’ve basically become labeled “brave heroes.” So, isn’t it commonsense that a lot of these accusers just might have a pretty strong motive to fabricate? The dispassionate law definitively tells us “yes.”

It’s not just 15 minutes of fame that people can derive from making up these sexual assault-type stories against Moore, Weinstein, and the now hundreds of others; riches, in many manners can result. One can envision settlements of lawsuits, book deals, and movie productions. Out of over 200 million Americans, it is quite rational to conclude that maybe 200 or so people would have this type of monetary/fame motive to conjure up such salacious accounts.

Take hold of that commonsense again. Here’s a very rational, commonsense – and statistically supported – figure: right now, there are most definitely, at least a few thousand people in America scheming to fabricate a claim of sexual assault/sexual harassment against a celebrity or other high profile person. A few thousand people, at first blush, seems like a large number, right? Really, however, it is an infinitesimal percentage of people living in America. Two thousand people is .00001% of the people in the United States. To put this number in perspective, over 15,000 Americans commit homicides every year. Homicide is the most depraved of offenses. Lying to obtain large sums of money and some fame is awful, but it certainly is not an act of murder. Accordingly, if 15,000 Americans commit homicides every year, no doubt there are at least a few thousand money/fame-hungry liars out there, looking for an opportunity to capitalize in the moments of a witch hunt. But alas, we’re not even at a count of a few thousand sexual assault/sexual harassment fabricating storytellers in this year’s salacious romp – we’re just in the hundreds. In other words, while there are certainly at least a few thousand people plotting to carry out fake stories, only a small percentage of them are actually committing the lying deed, and that’s about .000001% of our nation’s population. With the fact that over 15,000 people yearly commit homicides in America, it would be take an enormous lack of commonsense to not realize that less than a thousand people are making up stories of sexual abuse/sexual harassment.

Employ your commonsense to another criminology statistic. While there has been a plethora of allegations of sexual abuse/sexual harassment claims against celebrities, politicians, and other high profile men, oddly there has been no increase in such claims against “regular” men (including the “regular men” who are employers of women across numerous career fields). “Regular” men (here, defined as “not high profile”), account for 99.99999+% of the male population. One would naturally expect that if men were actually predators at the degree currently being purported by the media/political/academia machines, then we would see a corresponding substantial spike in allegations against all the regular dudes in America. Or is there some mystical new phenomenon, where only celebrities, politicians, and top corporate executives grope and rape women? Now that’s just plain stupid. So, how about this commonsense analysis:

While some of the allegations issued against these hundreds of high profile men are true, many of the claims are false. There is one, singular reality here: no one knows if these women are telling the truth.

Just like in the case of Martin and Charlie, there is indeed a bad actor in each of these high profile allegations. For example, either Roy Moore is an evil person and he committed these offenses, or these women are evil and have fabricated the stories. The he-said she-said nature of all of the accusations leveled against Moore makes them all 50-50 shots at best. With the multiple credibility issues attached to these cases – and the varied motives to lie – however, commonsense dictates that it’s more likely that these accusations have been fabricated. This means that any actions brought by the accusers would fail even under the civil law burden of proof (“by a preponderance of the evidence”), which requires greater than 50% certainty – much less the very high criminal standard of “proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

It is important to note that it is criminal to issue false police reports. Thus, if any of these women have officially reported these stories to law enforcement – and they are proven beyond a reasonable doubt to be false – they can be convicted of criminal offenses. For making purposely false, malicious, and defamatory statements, they can also be successfully sued in civil court for libel and slander, so long as plaintiff’s counsel convinces a jury, by a preponderance of the evidence, that they committed such defamation of character. Certain members of the press – in “trying and convicting” these men in the media – on such specious, speculative and otherwise completely unsupported accounts, may also be liable under the defamation of character tort.

Again I ask, if this were you (or your closest loved one), would it be justice for you to be prosecuted based upon such matters that so badly and sadly lack any corroborating evidence? On matters that are completely based upon a singular person’s word in each case? And where there are considerable motives to fabricate the allegations?

Should the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office

Indict Harvey Weinstein for Raping Paz De La Huerta?

An actress of some notoriety, Paz De La Huerta has alleged that Harvey Weinstein forcibly raped her on two occasions at her Manhattan apartment in 2010. She stated that the following occurred: (1) she knew Weinstein for over a decade; (2) one night, Weinstein raped her in her apartment; (3) Weinstein kept calling her, wanting to get together with her again; (4) finally, after a few weeks, she agreed to meet him in the lobby of her apartment building – she consumed a few alcoholic drinks to take the edge off before seeing him; (5) once in her apartment building lobby, Weinstein talked her into going upstairs, where she intended to just speak with him in the hallway outside her apartment; and (6) but Weinstein convinced her to let him come inside the apartment, and she agreed – and then Weinstein raped her again.

This is one of the most laughable cases I have ever seen. The woman claims that she was raped TWICE by the SAME guy? De La Huerta tells that Weinstein once forcibly rapes her, but she doesn’t go to the police. Instead, what does she do? She takes his phone calls. Then, she pounds down a few drinks and heads over to meet him in the lobby of her apartment building. Once she arrives, what does she do? She goes upstairs with the rapist – alone – to talk in her hallway with him. Then, her next move? She allows the rapist to come into her apartment with her where, of course, she is raped again!

In addition to there being zero-point-zero evidence to support the claim that she was raped by Weinstein – twice – De La Huerta’s delivered alleged fact pattern is demonstrably ludicrous. Accordingly, it would be a monstrous injustice if Weinstein is indicted on the basis of these rape claims.

Should Weinstein be Charged with a Crime for Masturbating in Front of Lauren Sivan?

A former reporter at Fox News Channel, Lauren Sivan was working for News 12 in 2007. According to Sivan, during that year, Weinstein invited her to a New York City restaurant that he owned. After hanging out in the dining room area, Sivan relays that Weinstein offered her a tour of the restaurant, including the kitchen. She says that once there, the staff strangely dispersed, leaving her alone with Weinstein, who then attempted to kiss her. Per Sivan, she rebuked his advance. Now in the hallway by the bathroom, she advises that Weinstein takes out his penis and begins masturbating in front of her. She doesn’t protest, or scream, or even try to leave. Instead, she remains – and the show goes on. After a short period of time, Sivan explains that Weinstein ejaculated into a potted plant. She says that she felt “cornered”, presumably as an offering of why she didn’t depart from the scene.

This is an interesting legal matter, but it’s over before it could begin because of the statute of limitations. The purported act occurred in 2007, and the statute of limitations to commence the filing of criminal charges (for such an offense) is five years, so the statute has tolled and it’s too late. But what if the conduct had just occurred yesterday? Would it be appropriate to charge Weinstein with a criminal offense?

Weinstein could certainly be appropriately charged with lewdness for displaying his penis to Sivan (and for performing the masturbation act in front of her), without her consent. There’s a sizable problem, however – Sivan didn’t leave. She decided to stay and observe the masturbating (according to her, she specifically witnessed him ejaculating into a potted plant). Sivan’s statement that she “felt cornered” is incomplete and rather dubious. Was the hallway too confined for her to pass by Weinstein? Did he threaten her that if she tried to leave, he would harm her? Sivan didn’t tell him to stop the masturbation or protest it in any way. She didn’t yell at him. It’s not even clear if she turned her head at all.

All of this yields one conclusion: she was complicit with the conduct and consented to it. Even if everything she said is true, it would be improper to charge Weinstein with lewdness or any criminal offense because the crucial element of non-consensual conduct has not been met. This is one of those matters that sounds bizarre with the potted plant, and unsavory with the heavy set older guy, but justice must be dispassionate—and there’s no crime here.

Not to mention, this is yet another claim where there is absolutely no corroborating evidence – it’s another he-said she-said case. Sivan did present a few people who said, that near the time period of the alleged incident, she told them about what occurred. However, again, this hearsay testimony is akin to meaningless, as it doesn’t matter how many people she tells; if she made up the story, it is false and nothing changes its falsehood. Millions of people have now heard the story from her; the same doesn’t add or subtract to her veracity. Perhaps she’s telling the truth, perhaps not. In any case, this matter is seriously flawed for the multiple reasons provided above and a major injustice would occur if it resulted in any legal action, criminal or civil.

Keep in mind: why should Sivan’s word be believed over Weinstein’s? The base of a craze is that “so many people” are reporting things – and the collective reports are supposed to lend credibility to each individual report. Well, there’s a reason why a fundamental component of our criminal justice system compels such matters to be tried separately, so one case can’t inappropriately influence another. Weinstein could be the one lying here. But Sivan equally could be the fabricator. After watching multiple fellow Fox News employees recover literally millions in settlements for alleged sexual harassment claims – and hearing that Weinstein had paid out on such claims to avoid lawsuits – doesn’t that afford her (and others) a rather lucrative motive to tell a little, very salacious fib?

One of the two people is indeed lying here – and none of us know who it is (unless you’re a mind reader, of course). What we do know, however, is that in the vast majority (not all) of the allegations launched at Harvey Weinstein, Roy Moore et al, one very critical thing is missing: evidence. And one very glaring thing is ever-present in the vast majority (not all) of these matters: a motive to lie.

Once again, it is important to note that, of course, some of these allegations are true. But this wild onslaught of accusations (which, as strenuously pointed out, surely includes many false claims), is, definitively, going to injure the people who have real, true charges of sexual assault. Soon, if not already, the masses of dubious allegations have not just diluted the entire pool of sexual assault allegations, but it has polluted it. This has so rapidly become a commonplace “crime” (where every time you turn around another man has been accused) that it’s becoming silly – and more and more people are disbelieving the claims.

A large percentage of sexual assault victims have always argued that they’ve had an uphill battle, and that their claims have not been taken seriously. While the immediate reaction to the current rash of accusations has been that the same is empowering victims to come forward, the antithetical result, in both the legal system and the court of public opinion, is assured to occur. Many of these women will be sued and, when they do, most will face insurmountable legal bills, as the number of lawyers who will represent them for free will quickly diminish. These matters won’t be exciting media cases to the attorneys because the publicity for each is greatly depleted by the numerous other, similar cases surrounding it; in other words, the uniqueness of such a case is long gone. Worse for these women is that public opinion, as aforesaid, is already dwindling and, in time, people, en masse, will be psychologically turned against the accusers, in realizing the falsehood of so many of the claims. It’s a very real consequence of this current craze that the very real sexual assault victims will all soon be deemed “crying wolf” by a large portion of our population—and that’s a sad fact that will occur if the witch hunt doesn’t quickly cease and desist.

Trying to Engage Actresses in Sexual-type Relations, But No Assault or Employment Loss

If a woman who refuses a sexual proposition from an employer is not hired, fired or demoted, then she has a valid employment law civil lawsuit—and the offender should suffer civil law repercussions. Otherwise, there not only is nothing unlawful (criminal or civil) by an employer seeking to sleep with an employee and/or making what some may consider offensive comments, but the First Amendment protects the employer’s speech. This precious right, likewise, protects the employee’s right to voice her disgust about sexual propositions made by her boss.

An extremely dangerous slippery slope, however, is being fast-traveled by all those propagandists seeking to outlaw speech. There is a balancing test that is not currently being properly weighed, and our country is sure to severely regret the losses that will emerge if the law is utilized as an inappropriate mechanism to punish employers for simply asking employees on dates and making comments that they find distasteful. Additionally, consider the fact that what is rude to one person is often very humorous to another.

Now let’s analyze some of the claims made against Harvey Weinstein – ones not in the sexual assault-type arena, but ones cloaked in sexual harassment. Has Weinstein committed actionable offenses here?

Gwyneth Paltrow declared that Weinstein met her in his hotel room for a meeting, where he suggested they go to the bedroom and massage each other. Ashley Judd told a story that the movie mogul met her for a breakfast meeting in his hotel room, where he appeared in a bathrobe and asked if she would give him a massage or watch him shower. Multiple other actresses provided similar accounts.

These actresses’ stories are actually quite believable. Although it would be unjust to find Weinstein liable for any tort or other civil action based upon these stories – because each individual matter is simply one person’s word versus another’s – I find these actresses’ stories rather credible: the man was trying to sleep with the women. That said, his conduct amounts to no crime or even a civilly unlawful act. When Weinstein was rebuked, according to these women, he backed off and never made any sexual contact with them. There doesn’t appear to be any evidence that these women were penalized for denying his advances; to the contrary, many of them were actually hired by him afterward.

One of the many recent faux and disturbing developments in the mainstream media and other illicit propaganda machines is this notion that “unwanted advances” are somehow illegal. They are not. How is a man supposed to know that a woman isn’t interested in him romantically? Is he required to read her mind? Weinstein actually asked questions in these matters. Perhaps some may think that his questions were unsavory (e.g. – “Want to take a shower?”), but there is nothing unlawful in them – in either criminal or civil law.

Some women, undoubtedly, said “yes” to his requests. So these advances were “wanted” – and those where the women passed were “unwanted.” This is how relations start or don’t start: one person makes an advance and the other person accepts or rejects it. Whether the responding party grants or denies the romantic advance is irrelevant under the law. Note here, of course, that if part of the advance involves a “distasteful” comment then, upon the many varying tastes of the many varying women in this world, it may…well…be deemed distasteful by certain women; other women, however, may find the same comment quite tasteful. In any case, however, an advance – whether “wanted” or “unwanted” is completely legal.

A denied advance could, though, turn into a legal violation. A crime would occur if the rejected movie executive thereafter, without consent, forced the woman to engage in sexual activity. On the civil side, unlawful conduct would exist if he refused the to hire the actress, fired her, or demoted her because of her unwillingness to engage in a sexual interlude with him. In the matters involving Judd and Paltrow, however, no criminal activity occurred nor any civil employment law violations.

Now, as part of the commonsense analysis, consider this: if a handsome filmmaker like George Clooney made the same statements, would the outcomes have been different? Would he have been denied? Maybe – but maybe not. If denied, would the women instead have been flattered? Perhaps a man like Harvey Weinstein, though no looker, evaluated his prospects differently than many of the women he attempted to bed. He may have thought that they would be flattered because of his grandiose career successes, wealth, and power – and perhaps some were flattered.

Weinstein’s thoughts that he had a reasonable shot with these women certainly was quite rational. The vast majority of the women he propositioned were actresses. Many actresses have stripped off their clothes and appeared naked on film sets (and been fondled upon their breasts, etc), for millions of people to view, in exchange for monetary payments by film executives and corresponding fame. Weinstein, and any half wit for that matter, is aware of these women’s choice to accept money and notoriety in exchange for appearing nude (and engaging in sexual activity) in movies. Accordingly, it is quite logical for him to conclude that there is a reasonable chance that these same women would accept his advances. If they are willing to accept his money and fame for their nudity and sexual conduct on a movie set with numerous people standing in front of them (and later to be witnessed by millions), then wouldn’t it be reasonably likely that they would accept his advances in a private hotel room – advances that could lead to the money and notoriety? As blunt as that is, it is definitely logical.

I, of course, hold no negative judgment against the actors who take off their clothes and engage in sexual conduct in exchange for a paycheck and the potential of stardom. That’s their personal decision, and they have the freedom to do such. Also, the nudity/sexual contact is only part of a role. And for some actors, they are uninterested in the money and fame – and are only acting in a film for its artistic value. As a filmmaker who has been involved in many movies as a producer, I have paid many actors whose roles involved nudity and kissing/fondling. More so, as an actress, I have passionately kissed actors in movie scenes

I have heard the argument that actors, in this regard, are engaging in prostitution—and filmmakers are akin to pimps. The following examples help illustrate this argument:

Example 1 : John pays Cheryl $250 to take off her clothes and allow John to fondle her breasts while she is fully nude. John and Cheryl are not actors. John is a car salesman and Cheryl is a waitress who, from time-to-time, allows men to her see her naked and touch her private body parts in exchange for money. This, of course, is a classic case of prostitution.

Example 2 : John, a movie executive, pays Cheryl, an actress, $250 to play a role where she takes off all of her clothes and allows William, another actor, to fondle her breasts while she is fully nude. Of course, as crazy as it may sound, under the law, this equally amounts to prostitution. Instead of William paying Cheryl for the nudity/sexual conduct, John is paying for it to occur.

In both matters, Cheryl appears nude and engages in sexual activity in exchange for the $250 payment. In the actor case, this conduct is not prosecuted in our culture. For some reason, in our society, it is viewed differently than the common prostitute scenario. In both matters, however, these people should be viewed – and treated – the same. The law, as the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution mandates, should not discriminate. So, how should all these people be treated under the law?

I, of course, do not conclude that the actors should be deemed prostitutes and the filmmakers deemed pimps (otherwise, I would be calling myself such). Nor do I think the “common prostitute” scenario should be illegal. In all matters, these are consensual relationships involving adults, making adult decisions that involve only their bodies, wherein they are not hurting any others. The conduct, in all such cases, should be legal. How various members of society want to interpret this type of conduct, however, should be left to their varied personal tastes.

More so, Harvey Weinstein’s conduct (and that of many other named men) in making purported acts of advances toward women cannot invoke any legal consequences as there actually is no violation of the law – criminal or civil. If the moral police, here, want to hound them, some of them – especially actors and filmmakers – should be guided by the age-old wisdom of “people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones”. Any man who commits a sexual assault should be criminally prosecuted. Any man who fires, refuses to hire, or demotes a woman because his sexual advances were rejected should be sued in the civil courts. Any man who makes an advance toward a woman – whether “wanted” or “unwanted” – should, simply, either have his advance accepted or rejected. If rejected, why not leave the poor, perhaps unattractive, dejected man alone? Unless, of course, he either commits a sexual assault against the woman or fires, refuses to hire, or demotes her.

But if a sexual assault or an employment law violation has been alleged, do not automatically believe it. Carefully evaluate all the evidence, if there is any, or allow those in the legal professions, including jurors, to evaluate it. If there is credible evidence – and the law provides that the facts proven by the evidence amounts to a criminal or civil law violation – then form a judgment. Because only in that case is justice preserved. In all other matters, such as the very many ongoing in this modern-day witch hunt, be thoughtful and just, and do not robotically succumb to the craze. A law enforcement officer, prosecutor or judge is a direct accomplice to a false arrest/malicious prosecution/wrongful conviction if he fails in this regard. A media member, elected official, academic staffer, and Hollywood-type is not far off, because they have the ability to dangerously propagandize people’s minds. And as for everyone else, you are guilty too – if you recklessly form a judgment about another human being, due to the weakness of allowing yourself to be influenced by these propagandists with an agenda. You will only understand when you or a loved one is falsely accused – and then you will pray for someone like me to stand by your side (when everyone else has joined the parade against you); you will pray that I make everyone understand that you have a constitutional right to be TRULY considered innocent until proven guilty. You will pray for dispassionate justice.

BONUS ADDENDUM:

Below is short synopsis of a few more of the voluminous allegations recently leveled against high profile men across America. There is a quick legal opinion of the allegations, explaining whether, if true, they amount to a crime, a civil law violation, or nothing at all.

Al Franken

Leeann Tweeden, a comedian and Los Angeles radio host, said that U.S. Senator Al Franken (a former “Saturday Night Live” star), forcibly kissed her and groped her breasts, without her consent. This is not a he-said she-said case – there is both a photo supporting the claim and an admission by Franken. The photo shows Franken’s hands either grasping Tweeden’s breasts or just a hair above them; the photo is not dispositive if there is actual contact. Tweeden is clearly sleeping in the photo. Franken issued a statement, apologizing to Tweeden, stating, “The first thing I want to do is apologize: to Leeann, to everyone else who was part of that tour, to everyone who has worked for me, to everyone I represent, and to everyone who counts on me to be an ally and supporter and champion of women.”

Franken’s apology indicates that he was admitting to making the illicit contact with Tweeden’s breasts. If there actually was contact (which, through the totality of the evidence, it appears there was), Franken is guilty of committing criminal sexual contact.

Another woman, Lindsey Menz, claimed that Franken cupped his hand around her buttocks while she was taking a photo with him at a Minnesota state fair. She said that she did not consent to the touching. This is a complete he-said she-said case, with no corroborating evidence. Accordingly, we have no idea who is telling the truth, which of course means that it would be unjust for any criminal or civil law action to proceed.

George Takei

A once wannabe actor, Scott Brunton, proclaimed that “Star Trek” star George Takei groped him and attempted to remove his underwear in 1981. At the time, Brunton was 23 and Takei was in his late 30s. Specifically, Brunton said that one evening he was with his boyfriend at a gay bar in Los Angeles, where the pair met Takei. Some time later that year, Brunton says that he broke up with his boyfriend. He claims that he went to dinner and a theater showing with Takei, and they thereafter went Takei’s apartment.

“It was totally platonic…I thought it was cool that he thought enough of me to give me a sympathetic ear. I had no interest in him and he knew that, or he should have. He was so not my type. He was 20 years older than me,” Brunton said, adding that Takei served him drinks. “I had a second drink and then I started to feel terrible, and I stood up and said, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to pass out.”’

Brunton advised that Takei led him to a bean bag chair and that he passed out. He alleged that the following then happened:

“The next thing I remember is waking up. He is on top of me and has my pants pulled down around my ankles and his hands are trying to get my underwear off. I said, ‘What are you doing? I don’t want this.’ He says, ‘You need to relax. I’m just trying to make you comfortable…And I said, ‘No, I don’t want this.’ I pushed him off and said I was going.”

Takei, who played “Mr. Sulu” on “Star Trek” and is iconic in the LGBT community, responded to the allegations in a series of Tweets, saying that he was “shock and bewildered” by Brunton’s accusations and that the “events [he] describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur… But I do take these claims very seriously…Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful.”

Takei is correct. Brunton’s allegations amount to nothing more than a he-said she-said matter, with no corroborating evidence. Accordingly, we have no idea who is telling the truth, which of course means that it would be unjust for any criminal or civil law action to proceed.

Sylvester Stallone

An un-named talebearer (“No-Name”) reported that over 30 years ago, Sylvester Stallone and his then-bodyguard, Mike De Luca, double-teamed her in a Las Vegas hotel room. At the time, No-Name was 16-years-old, and Stallone was 40. The alleged act, which included fellatio and sexual intercourse, occurred while Stallone was shooting the movie Over the Top. No-Name said that she felt “very uncomfortable” when De Luca joined in the sexual imbroglio (after she had sex with Stallone), but, for some unexplained reason, she “had no choice” but to continue with the relations. A purported police report from 1986 says:

“She states there was no actual physical force, but she did feel intimidated.”

No-Name claims that she was introduced to Stallone by David Mendenhall, a then-16-year-old actor, who was playing Stallone’s son in the movie. No-Name also claims that she filed a police report with the Las Vegas Police Department at the time of the supposed incident. This matter is replete with credibility issues.

Stallone vehemently denies the allegations. De Luca is dead. And Mendenhall has firmly stated that he has no idea who the accuser is, and that he introduced Stallone to no one, except his family, during the filming of Over the Top. Personnel from the Las Vegas Police Department have stated that the police report could be authentic, but that they have no record of it. Further, Stallone’s ex-wife, Brigitte Nielsen, stated that the claims are definitely a lie, specifically saying, “This incident did not occur. Most of the day, I would watch him film, then we’d have dinner and go to our room. No other person was in the room with him, but me.”

This matter is a he-said she-said case on negative steroids. No-Name’s assertions are an uncorroborated mess, with a heaping portion of defects further corroding them. And while Stallone and his deceased bodyguard have had their names raped through the mud via these unsupported, faulty allegations, No-Name has had her anonymity guarded by the media…until she files her civil suit for millions of dollars, of course.

Kevin Spacey

Actor Anthony Rapp stated that when he was 14, famed actor Kevin Spacey invited him to a party at his apartment. At the time, Spacey was in his late 20s and not well known. According to Rapp, after everyone else had left the party, he was hanging out alone in Spacey’s bedroom. He said that Spacey came into the room and the following occurred:

“My memory was that I thought, ‘Oh, everybody’s gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,’” Rapp disclosed. He said that Spacey “sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk.”

Rapp further explained, “He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me. He was trying to seduce me. I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

He stated that Spacey was “pressing into me” and “tightening his arms.” Rapp said that soon enough he was able to get away and go into Spacey’s bathroom. Thereafter, he departed Spacey’s apartment.

In response to Rapp’s allegation, Spacey said, “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he described, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Without Spacey’s statement, this would have been a he-said she said case. His own words, however, are tantamount to an admission. Although he proclaims to “not remember the encounter”, he strangely offers a “what if” apology. That’s shady. All assessed, this is a matter where a prosecution for criminal sexual contact could be warranted, but a good defense attorney may be able to evoke reasonable doubt through the ambiguity in Spacey’s quasi-confessional. Notwithstanding this, like so many of these other matters, the case is moot because the statute of limitations has long since passed.

Jeremy Piven

Four women have made claims that actor Jeremy Piven sexually assaulted them and/or exposed himself to them. Specifically, Playboy Playmate Ariane Bellamar accused Piven of sexually assaulting her well over a decade ago, during the filming of HBO’s “Entourage.” Tiffany Bacon Scourby pronounced that Piven engaged in criminal sexual contact with her at a hotel in Manhattan. She stated that while she was sitting on a couch waiting for Piven’s publicist to arrive, he jumped on top of her and forced her to the ground. She said that she tried to push him off, but that Piven exposed his genitals and began masturbating. She further claimed that he ejaculated after rubbing against her body. This alleged incident occurred in 2003. Like nearly all of the recent sexual-related allegations, none of the allegations levied against Piven were reported to law enforcement.

Piven has strongly asserted his innocence, stating that the allegations are “absolutely false and completely fabricated.” He added, “What am I not able to do is speculate as to the motivations of these women, as a human being I feel compassion for the victims of such acts, but I am perplexed as to the misdirection of anger with false accusations against me and hope they do not detract from the stories that should be heard.”

Piven, of course, should be treated as innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. His word should be treated equally as these accusers. Someone is lying here. Perhaps Piven is a bad actor, who committed these illicit acts. Or perhaps these women are bad actors, falsifying claims for monetary gain and fame (as just another set of fabricating claims heralded during a witch hunt craze). The bottom line is that these are complete he-said she-said cases, with no corroborating evidence. We have no idea who is telling the truth, which means that it would be unjust for any criminal or civil law action to proceed.

These allegations have been covered, tenaciously, by all the major news networks and publications. While Michelle Malkin and an alarmingly tiny list of my justice-seeking colleagues have noted that many of these men have very likely been falsely accused, there has been a cacophony of raging pundits, analysts, and purported investigative journalists wielding witch hunt-style attacks. Many others have remained mute. Some of these accusations are true but, also, many are false. It’s time for more people in the media, Hollywood, academia, the political world and, of course, the legal community, to speak out in favor of justice.

