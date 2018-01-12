BEST FRIENDS NO LONGER ALLOWED IN SCHOOLS

By TEMPLE LI

Some schools across the United States have determined to dissuade students from having best friends. A handful of psychologists and media-ites are behind the propaganda guiding this best-friend-hating policy. This has even led to a few schools attempting to “ban” best friends.

Students may be subject to punishment if they determine to publicly anoint a number one buddy. They could face detention, perhaps suspension and, certainly, ridicule upon engaging the normal human behavior of loyalty to their closest of friends.

The irrationale (yes “irrationale” versus rationale) behind this policy is to prevent kids from being excluded in friendships. Of course, the entire basis of having a “best” friend is exclusionary in nature. This type of exclusion, of course, is a great benefit to people, of all ages. Best friends foster the development of great and important qualities in individuals: loyalty, confidence, caring, and love. Best friends allow for support when others won’t be there to provide such aid in the most difficult of situations. They provide confidence. They provide strength.

The list of human benefits of having best friends is endless – and obvious. And it’s wholly stupid to even have the need to explain such matters. The conversation apparently must be engaged, however, given that the overly-politically correct have struck at traditional normality once again.

Certainly it is fine policy to encourage students to be kind, polite and friendly to all fellow students. That said, it is quite idiotic to discourage the wonders of having best friends. And it is dangerous to punish it.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.