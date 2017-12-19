RUSSIA PROBE WILL RESULT IN TRUMP’S EXONERATION

By DEVON ST. CLAIRE

President Trump has been in a positive state of mind since the Russia probe. Special counsel Robert Mueller is conducting the probe that many believe will soon result in Trump’s exoneration. Some have also noted that he is under the belief that he will be given a letter that clears him of wrongdoing.

However, according to business insider a number of the president’s allies are still trying to raise alarm about the appearance of political bias in the investigation. A flurry of allegations that the entire investigation is corrupt was prompted by the emergence of unfavorable Trump texts sent by an FBI agent formerly involved in the Mueller probe.

Some have also asserted that the federal law enforcement agency should be the subject of an official examination believing it is nothing more than a “shadow government.” Meanwhile, news that Mueller has obtained thousands of Trump transition team emails was met with the attorney for that group calling the acquisition “unlawful conduct.”

“When we have obtained emails in the course of our ongoing criminal investigation, we have secured either the account owner’s consent or appropriate criminal process.” Peter Carr, a spokesperson for Mueller said, refuting that claim.

