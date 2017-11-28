THANKSGIVING WEEKEND SHOOTOUT

By JUSTICE CAMPBELL

Gunfire rang out inside the Galleria at Crystal Run Mall on Sunday afternoon. Two people were injured and the mall evacuated during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

Police say a round was apparently fired into the floor when a man discharged a handgun on the second floor of the mall near the American Eagle store around 3:00 p.m.

A 49-year-old woman from Goshen and her 12-year-old son suffered minor abrasions during the incident states Chief Robert Hertman, of the Wallkill Police Department. They were both treated for their injuries and released from Orange County Regional Medical Center. The two were injured as a result of the round being discharged into the floor, believe’s Hertman. The Town of Woodbury police believe the shooting may have been an accidental discharge of a firearm, but investigators of the case have not confirmed it yet.

No arrests have been made at this time. The shooter has been described by officials as wearing a dark jacket and grey pants. Officials also state he was with a female wearing maroon pants, a dark jacket and pushing a baby stroller.

An incredibly busy time for a shooting to occur as it took place during the Black Friday weekend. This also marks the start of the holiday shopping season. The police swarmed the mall and called a complete evacuation. This caused Sunday’s holiday shopping extravaganza to be cut short and by early evening the parking lot was mostly empty except for response vehicles. That’s one way to thin the crowds at the mall during the holidays.

