MARIJUANA OVERDOSE AND DEATH

By WENDLE MCPHERSON

Over a millennia there has never been a recorded case of a fatal marijuana overdose… until now.

An 11-month-old in Colorado died last year following exposure to THC, the psychoactive ingredient in weed. Two poison control doctors who wrote the reported findings had concluded the infant’s death was caused by a marijuana overdose. However, this information did not reach the masses in order to educate people of how deadly the mind altering drug truly is to children and adults.

It’s interesting how reports about America’s current President can be on the headline of every news article and media outlet across the nation, but when a life is taken by a drug that is being legalized by states across America no one is the wiser. It’s obvious that such a finding would have sent a shockwave through the marijuana advocacy and medical communities. Especially when Cannabis is being promoted with such a positive reputation associated with a low risk of harm. This has been the main reason so many advocates have fought to relax laws that categorize weed as one of the most dangerous drugs. America’s desire to numb out or stop experiencing real human emotions to their fullest have caused citizens to continue pushing the issue to get the medical industry to promote that THC alone doesn’t kill people. It is most puzzling that the government has gone along with this way of thinking even though medical experts have routinely warned of certain mind, body and emotional health risks around consuming marijuana.

Even though the facts are loud and clear, still advocates push to drown out the deadly effects of marijuana including the vital brain cells that suffer and die every day with daily use of the drug. Not to mention the mental and psychological disorders that occur as a result. One would think the case from Colorado could have challenged that entire precept, but sadly enough it didn’t. One of the doctors who authored the report told The Washington Post, “We are absolutely not saying that marijuana killed that child.” How could a doctor be so confident in making a statement like that, when after a close reading of the paper, the doctors associated with the case argue that marijuana exposure could have most definitely contributed to the myocarditis ― an inflammation of the heart muscle ― that was determined to have caused the death of the 11-month-old boy.

After a full examination from multiple doctors, it was concluded that the child tested positive for high levels of THC. According to medical experts there have also been numerous reports of cannabis-associated myocarditis that have proved fatal in the past. Coincidentally these reports have also gone unpublicized by the media as well. There may have been an article or two written to soothe the broken hearts and lives of loved one’s effected by the fatality, but where is the widespread media coverage on such deadly devastation due to this drug?

There is a growing number of states ― now eight, as well as Washington, D.C. ― that have since legalized marijuana for recreational use. Is this something to celebrate or should we seriously consider the devastating effects this can have on human beings bodies and minds across America? As humans we have an amazing ability to adapt to our ever changing environments quickly and efficiently, but how quickly do we want to sweep the issue of drug legalization under the rug? It may seem peaceful and considerate of the government to want to bless us with such a wonderful act of kindness, but activate your minds on this concept. Since when does the government want to bless us? Since when do they really hear the voice of the people and want to do what’s best for a country that has been slowly declining for some time now. Do you think that legalizing a mind altering drug across this wounded nation is really whats best for us?

Before you answer these questions, stop by a local AA, NA, or AL-ANON meeting in your area and see how many American’s are packed into rooms and buildings struggling to break free from substance addictions that have stolen their minds, their hearts, their families and their lives. Or are you one of the “followers” in a nation full of wounded individuals who wants drugs legalized because you are still numbing out to some emotional or physical pain that you haven’t been able to grasp or admit yet?

My job to deliver a different perspective is done here. The answers to these questions I leave with you.

