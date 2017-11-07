COHOES WOMAN ATTEMPTS TO SMUGGLE DRUGS INTO PRISON

By DEVON ST. CLAIRE

On Saturday, a Cohoes woman was arrested and charged with two counts of promoting prison contraband. She was also charged with trying to smuggle drugs into Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill.

Her name was Erin Kowalewski, 39, and she was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor for drug possession. She was going to visit an inmate and intended to provide him with the drugs, stated Police. Diazepam, Suboxone, hydrocodone and marijuana was found in her possession. She was sent to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

