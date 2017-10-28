TRUMP DEALS WITH FBI AND CIA PUSH BACK DURING RECENT RELEASE OF JFK FILES

By DEVON ST. CLAIRE

The 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy has resurrected from the grave as the details of his death are being brought into question by current President, Donald Trump. According to senior administration officials Trump recently ordered the release of 2,800 documents related to the assassination this past week, but yielded to pressure from the FBI and CIA to block the release of some of the information.

In 1992, Congress ordered that on Oct. 26, 2017 all records relating to the investigation into Kennedy’s death should be open to the public. However, the FBI and CIA pressured Trump to order government agencies to study the redactions in the documents over the next 180 days and determine whether they needed to remain hidden from the public. Trump did not expect such withholdings to occur after the review.

One official said, “The president wants to ensure there is full transparency here and is expecting that the agencies do a better job in reducing any conflicts within the redactions and get this information out as quickly as possible.” Trump was at first reluctant to accept agency requests to hold back thousands of documents but felt in the end that he had no choice but to agree to their entreaties. “There does remain sensitive information in the records” that could compromise the identify of informants or intelligence operations, stated another official.

The final batch of files were not expected to offer any new major details on why Lee Harvey Oswald gunned down the Democratic president, expressed Academics who studied Kennedy’s slaying on Nov. 22. Such academics also feared that the final batch of pages on the Kennedy assassination would do little to quell long-held conspiracy theories that the 46-year-old president’s killing was organized by the Mafia, by Cuba, or a cabal of rogue agents.

However, thousands of TV shows, movies, books and articles have explored another take on the story. Many believe that Kennedy’s assassination was the result of an elaborate conspiracy. None have produced conclusive proof that Oswald worked with anyone else. Thus raising more questions as to why he was fatally shot two days after killing Kennedy.

Patrick Maney, a professor of history at Boston College, says, “My students are really skeptical that Oswald was the lone assassin. It’s hard to get our minds around this, that someone like a loner, a loser, could on his own have murdered Kennedy and changed the course of world history. But that’s where the evidence is.” It’s also interesting that Kennedy’s assassination was the first in a string of politically motivated killings, including those of his brother Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., that stunned the United States during the turbulent 1960s. No matter what the true conclusion of the story is, one fact will always remain even till today. John F. Kennedy still remains one of the most admired U.S. presidents in all of history.

