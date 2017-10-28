INMATE GOES MISSING TWO DAYS BEFORE POLICE NOTICE

By JUSTICE CAMPBELL

West Virginia inmate accused of attempted murder goes missing for two days before police realize he escaped from jail.

Since Wednesday morning, Todd Wayne Boyes, 43, has been on the run after he somehow managed to walk out of the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston. Boyes was initially charged with attempted murder on a police officer and is considered armed and dangerous, state West Virginia police. If Boyes is spotted residents are encouraged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately. Boyes, of Caldwell, Ohio is expected to have left the prison around 5:50am based on State Troopers report.

It wasn’t until 12:40 a.m. Friday that jail staff finally noticed the inmate was gone. Ever since his disappearance authorities have been searching for Boyes. Apparently, Boyes obtained khaki pants, white sneakers and a dark-colored shirt. He changed clothes in his cell and then walked out of the jail. He was seen in a photo with a bald head, clean shaven face and glasses.

Boyes pleaded guilty to having a stolen vehicle, fleeing police and causing bodily harm in a February incident and he was scheduled to be sentenced on Friday. He was also wanted for several carjackings in Ohio.

He rammed his car into a police cruiser sending an officer to the hospital which led to his arrest. In September, the attempted murder charge was dropped after he accepted a plea deal. The police have no solid leads but are continuing to concentrate the search on a specific area.

