THE BENEFITS OF HIKING IN A WORLD RECREATED BY MAN

By R. J. NICHOLAS

Walking through nature brings us back to our original design. We were designed naturally and exist best in natural environments rather then environments manufactured by man. 100 – 200 years and earlier our ancestors lived among nature and thrived. The hard walking charged their bodies with oxygen and endorphins while the fresh air and vegetation soothed their racing minds.

Modern cities, computers and the internet bypass boring, slow, tedious or challenging hard work. They provide a quick fix at the touch of a button or a phone call and leave us empty and unfulfilled. There is a good and bad in this world, but the best things come from being able to suck it up and push through obstacles of boring tedious work to obtain a sense of confidence and accomplishment.

Relaxation is experienced in the mind as the volume of mental chatter tends to melt away with each natural breeze. Concentration and patience is refined as you are able to forget everything else and focus only on the steps, obstacles, and the current task set before you. It’s you and the trail. The rhythm and focus can be extremely rejuvenating.

Today’s conversations that take place in man-made bars, offices, or parties are often unsatisfying. There’s a lot of status, ego, and following norms involved. People rarely show/tell you who they actually are, how they’re actually doing, or what they’re really thinking. Today’s individual is walled in by scripts and facades they create to protect themselves and one can never learn who a person truly is. Nature has a way of circumventing such scripts and facades by reminding us how weak, alone and unimportant we truly are.

Conversations on trails or on the tops of mountains often bring out a more genuine, relaxed, and honest version of someone. While walking on a trail with someone, you’re part of the same tribe, on an interesting and challenging journey together. Nature also offers the incredible benefit which is no cell signal. People can’t withdraw into their phone or just bounce if it’s not entertaining that moment. People sometimes let out their more playful spontaneous sides outside. You’re in a healthy altered state together. Relationships can be cultivated and strengthened when two or more people face the elements together.

