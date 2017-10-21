JACK MARTINS FOR NASSAU COUNTY EXECUTIVE

By DEVON ST. CLAIRE

The New York State Fraternal Order of Police, Empire State Lodge, the oldest and largest national association of law enforcement professionals with over 20,000 members statewide, along with significant, deep support from law enforcement unions on Long Island and New York City endorsed Nassau County Executive candidate Jack Martins.

“We have based our endorsement upon Jack Martins’ demonstrated and continued support of police professionals. Further, as police professionals who most experience and witness the trauma and effects of criminal behavior wrecked upon our fellow citizens, we understand, all too well, the significance of dedicated public servants like Jack who possess the courage and compassion to promote the confidence in our government and courts.” said, President Michael Essig.

Jack Martins said, ”I am honored to have the endorsement of the New York State Fraternal Order of Police. The men and women of the NYS FOP put their lives on the line every day to keep New Yorkers safe. I am proud that they trust in my experience and ability to lead Nassau County forward.”

Jack Martins substantially reduced Mineola’s debt and returned the village to a sound financial footing by developing balanced fiscally responsible budgets and debt management plans. He also expanded the village’s economic base through smart growth principles and led the effort to create Mineola’s award-winning master redevelopment plan.

As a State Senator, Martins cut state taxes on middle class families to the lowest level in 50 years, enacting the state property tax cap and delivering record state funding for Nassau County schools all while enacting an historic series of balanced, on-time state budgets.

Martins has the right experience and ability to lead Nassau forward along with securing deep union support for his candidacy, in particular with law enforcement unions. His union support includes: the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, Patrolman’s Benevolent Association of the City of New York, the Correction Officer Benevolent Association, the Superior Officers Union, Nassau Correction Officers Benevolent Association, Detectives’ Association Incorporated, Deputy Sheriff’s Benevolent Association, Inc., Police Medic Benevolent Association, Fire Marshal Benevolent Association, Local 237 Teamsters, the Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters and the NYC District Council of Carpenters, the Civil Service Employees Association. Martins has also earned the endorsement of former New York Governor George E. Pataki and Congressman Peter King.

Jack Martins is the Republican, Conservative and Reform Party nominee for Nassau County Executive. Jack is a former three-term New York State Senator, the former Mayor of Mineola, and he lives in Nassau with his wife and four daughters. Jack Martins is focused on making Nassau County a better place to live, work and raise a family. As Nassau County Executive, Jack is committed to ending the corruption that has compromised the public’s trust in government, protecting local property taxpayers and creating an economic renaissance to provide a brighter future for the middle class. The election is November 7, 2017.

