CYCLIST & ADVOCATE KILLED BY HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER

A 57-year-old Brooklyn man recklessly killed a 35-year-old Queens cyclist and advocate Matthew von Ohlen. He left the scene of the fatal crash and was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison.

“The reckless and dastardly actions of this defendant took the life of a beloved cyclist and advocate for safe streets. We cannot tolerate this kind of violent behavior by motorists and I am committed to continue doing my part in ensuring the safety of everyone who uses Brooklyn roads – drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike,” said Acting District Attorney Gonzalez.

The defendant has been identified as Juan Maldonado, 57, of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Today he was sentenced to the maximum sentence of five to 15 years in prison by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Suzanne Mondo. This sentence followed last month’s conviction of second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and reckless driving after a jury trial. The Department of Motor Vehicles has been contacted by the judge who requested a lifetime revocation of the defendant’s driving license.

On July 2, 2016, at approximately 2:37 a.m., the defendant was behind the wheel of a black Chevy Camaro in the vicinity of Grand Street and Manhattan Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, states the Acting District Attorney.

The defendant sped through a red light at an intersection, swerved into a designated bike lane on Grand Street where the victim was riding his bike, and then struck the victim. The defendant hit the victim’s bicycle from behind causing the victim to fall according to the evidence. The defendant ran over the victim and dragged him approximately 10 to 20 feet as he continued driving and sped away. The victim was pronounced dead after he was taken to Bellevue Hospital. Blunt force trauma was the cause of death.

