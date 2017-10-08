OFFICER FIRES AT ACTOR DURING BANK ROBBERY SCENE

By JUSTICE CAMPBELL

It’s always wise to let authorities know when you are shooting a film. As in the case where Indiana State Police body cam reveals footage of a Crawfordsville police officer approaching the door to a bar with his gun drawn in order to stop a supposed bank robbery.

When the officer saw the robber he shouted at the man to drop his weapon. As the suspect turned toward the officer he fired his gun at him. The suspect was identified by authorities as actor Jim Duff. Luckily he was unharmed and dropped his prop gun and pulled off his mask just in time to stop the officer from firing off another round.

Duff said, “We’re doing a movie.” The cop said “Excuse me?” during a brief moment of hesitation before ordering the man to the ground. The production company and the Back Step Brewing Company, did not notify officials of the film shoot.

Indiana State Police spokesperson Sgt. Kim Riley told reporters, “If you don’t know it is a movie scene, how are you supposed to react? I know if it was my situation, I probably would have done the same thing.” Thankfully, the situation was diffused without injuries.

