UNARMED SECURITY GUARD FINDS VEGAS SHOOTER IN HOTEL ROOM

By DEVON ST. CLAIRE

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Jesus Campos, an unarmed security guard found shooter Stephen Paddock in his 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday night. He drew Paddock’s fire away from concertgoers before police or a SWAT team arrived.

Paddock planted hidden surveillance cameras behind the peephole on his door and in the hallway during the shooting. Paddock saw Campos approaching the hotel suit and hit Campos in the right leg after firing through the door. This statement was given by Dave Hickey, president of the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America. This union represents Campos and hundreds of other Mandalay Bay security guards.

Campos had to use the elevator to try and find the shooter who was firing on the crowd below, since Paddock had blocked stairwell doors leading to the hallway outside his room. Campos discovered that the door had been barricaded when he tried to enter Paddock’s room, moments before the bullets flew.

Campos, radioed casino dispatch and communicated his location. He was hit while unarmed with any weapons. Gunfire was exchanged with Paddock when additional security guards and police officers rushed to the scene. Approximately an hour after Paddock ceased firing a SWAT team arrived. The team found the killer inside, after using explosives to blow off the door. He was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound when they arrived.

Paddock’s rampage could have resulted in even more deaths than the 59 reported without the brave actions of Campos. Campos still has a bullet in his leg, but it will be removed during an upcoming surgery. Hickey said, “We just want to make sure that Mr. Campos and all of our officers are recognized for what they do every day, which is protect people.”

