TRUMP ASSISTS VICTIMS OF VEGAS MASSACRE

By DEVON ST. CLAIRE

President Donald Trump has addressed the shooting that took place in Las Vegas on Sunday. His words, thoughtful, expressed the thoughts of the vast majority of Americans

Trump said, ”We are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief.” He said that he would visit Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with first responders and the victims. He also ordered flags on federal buildings to be flown at half-staff.

Police said, that the shooting which began late Sunday night left at least 58 people killed and more than 500 injured. The suspected gunman was killed following what has now become the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. President Donald Trump closed his remarks by saying he prayed for “the day when evil is banished and the innocent are safe.”

Press secretary Sarah Sanders, said, Trump has spoken with Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo by phone. The President was briefed on the situation by chief of staff John Kelly earlier in the morning, she said.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife were praying for the victims. First lady Melania Trump said her ”heart and prayers” are being sent to the victims and those affected. The President’s eldest daughter and a top adviser, Ivanka Trump, said “our collective hearts are breaking for the victims and their families.”

