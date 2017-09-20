LONEGAN BURNS GOTTHEIMER ON OBAMACARE, FAKE SPIN

By SHIRLEY WITHERSPOON

“Steve Lonegan is a pro-veteran, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, terrorist crushing, politically correct smashing, economy boosting capitalist,” said Lonegan congressional campaign chairman Kenneth Del Vecchio, at a wild press conference yesterday outside Josh Gottheimer’s congressional office in Glen Rock, New Jersey. The event featured a believable Bernie Sanders impersonator, who called out Gottheimer for not taking a stand on healthcare.

“Josh Gottheimer talks about ObamaCare as the status quo. In his efforts, with a group called ‘the Problem Solvers,’ to maintain the status quo, he said he was drawing on his experience as a businessman. That business that Mr. Gottheimer was referring to was a public relations firm. As a spin meister,” posited Steve Lonegan, the Republican candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s coveted Fifth Congressional District. “Working to spin issues. Some of the worst issues in the world, actually. And here he is attempting to spin ObamaCare as the status quo, as something that’s good for America. The majority of us know that’s not the case,” added the former three-term mayor, who previously served as the New Jersey director for the conservative activist group Americans For Prosperity.

The “Problem Solvers” are a newly formed, small bi-partisan faction of congressmen, who banter ideas of compromise and the maintenance of existing policies, which are opposed by the larger groups on both sides of the aisle. The vast majority of modern voters are well-informed on crucial issues and opinionated—and last year’s presidential election proved that they hold the prototype do-nothing, no-position politician in disdain. Gottheimer, nonetheless, is co-chair of the so-called Problem Solvers.

In political circles, Gottheimer is well-known as a very liberal Democrat, but he didn’t portray that face when he slipped by voters last November to take the congressional seat from 14-year Republican incumbent Scott Garrett. Gottheimer has been presenting the theme of a “moderate”, which is now wearing thin and becoming upsetting to Democrats and Republicans alike. Lonegan spanked the 9-month-old congressman for it yesterday.

“Mr. Gottheimer, as a public relations man, is the consummate fake news spin meister. He’ll say one thing to his Bernie Sanders supporters, and he’ll say another thing to conservative Republicans,” chastised Lonegan, a recognizable blasting commentator on CNN and Fox News. “He’ll say whatever it takes. Because the biggest problem that Josh Gottheimer has is how he will win re-election in [New Jersey’s] Fifth Congressional District.”

Voting statistics for Gottheimer are alarming. Del Vecchio presented a report today from WPA Intelligence, which concluded the following factual data in New Jersey’s Fifth Congressional District:

The total number of participants that voted at least once in the mid-terms (2010 & 2014) is 245,729, while the total sum of voters that participated at least once in the presidential elections (2012 & 2016) is 384,102. This represents a steep drop-off of 138,373 raw votes from presidential to non-presidential year elections. While the largest decrease in voters comes from those who identify with neither the Republican or Democratic parties (55%), the decrease among Democrats is slightly greater than one-quarter (26%) of the overall decline, while the Republican decrease is significantly less, at just one-fifth (19%).

“In English, this means that this is a base election in 2018. CD 5 has more registered Republicans than Democrats. More so, the statistics show that Republicans in CD 5 vote at a much higher rate in non-presidential years than Democrats, and at a far greater rate than undeclared voters. This bodes extremely well for Steve Lonegan, who is a straight-forward, principled conservative Republican who speaks unabashedly about securing voters’ freedoms and having less government interference in our lives,” said Del Vecchio, a best-selling author of legal books and former judge who also has frequently served as a political/legal analyst on Fox News and other networks, as well as for Empire State News. “And remember these stats too: Steve beat Cory Booker in the 2013 U.S. Senate race in CD 5 by over 2,000 votes. And Donald Trump easily won CD 5. Steve Lonegan holds identical positions to President Trump on nearly all issues, and they are both men who say what they mean – and mean what they say. This is the type of leader that these voters want,” added Del Vecchio, who was the first Congress candidate in the country to endorse Donald Trump and served as the New York Congressional District 18/Orange County chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign.

Unlike Lonegan, many voters in New Jersey’s Fifth Congressional District don’t know who Josh Gottheimer is; he just emerged in New Jersey last year with clever, slippery talk, nudging by Garrett who ran a quiet campaign. Of the voters who are aware of Gottheimer, most are perplexed about his political identity. The former PR mogul has been very successful in raising money from fat cat Democrat donors, but he has been a failure in accurately portraying his positions on hot button issues. Political insiders are wary that he is trying to please everyone as an effort to obtain much needed Republican votes in the GOP-heavy district. Progressives are rapidly becoming annoyed with him, and Republicans, of course, are very unlikely to join his dubious ranks.

At yesterday’s press conference, Lonegan stated, “I think it is time that Mr. Gottheimer came clean today on where he stands on Bernie Sanders’s bill – a bill for socialized medicine.”

Lonegan strongly opposes Sanders bill, but it is publicly supported by New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and several other New Jersey Democrat congressmen. Gottheimer has remained mute on it, choking out glee for the current embattled ObamaCare.

“I don’t agree with 95% of what Bernie Sanders stands for, but I do agree that Bernie Sanders is a man of principle and character, who is willing to stand up for what he believes, and not lie to the voters of this country on what he stands for,” Lonegan pronounced, as an apparent knock on Gottheimer’s ever-wavering views.

“Where does Josh Gottheimer stand?!” Lonegan demanded, followed by announcing an acronym for Gottheimer’s first name: “Josh…J-O-S-H…’Join Our Socialized Healthcare’…He should tell truth to his supporters in the Fifth Congressional District. To his base – the many people who supported Bernie Sanders. And to the rest of America.”

And then Lonegan got down to the nitty-gritty, stating his plans for the Affordable Healthcare Act: “I do have a proposal for what to do with ObamaCare. I think it should be repealed. And then replaced, with free market solutions. The ability to buy health insurance across state lines. Association healthcare. The allowance of people to define health programs the way they want…Maybe a healthy young man doesn’t want to be forced to pay for a plan that forces him to pay for things like fertility…It’s time to return to the free market, that has made America great.”

Gottheimer never emerged from his office to respond.

The Sanders lookalike, who also sounded eerily similar to the senator while mimicking his mannerisms, said, “Right now I am berned at my liberal buddy Josh Gottheimer for his position on single-payer, socialist healthcare.”

Well, a lot of Sanders supporters are also burned by Gottheimer right now. And the Republicans in the district, as well as many of the undeclared voters and independents, quite likely just don’t believe his spin.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.