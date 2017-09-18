DISTRIBUTION AND POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY BY GLENVILLE MAN 

By JUSTICE CAMPBELL

A 44 year old, Genville, New York man, Glenn Mears, was indicted yesterday for distributing and possessing child pornography.

Mears was indicted with 1 count of distributing and 10 counts of possessing child pornography. The images and videos possessed by Mears included those of prepubescent children and children under 12 years old. The charges in the indictment are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

On June 27, 2017 Mears was arrested on on a criminal complaint, and will be arraigned on the indictment at a later date. Mears faces at least 5 years and up to 20 years in prison, if convicted on all counts. Mears also faces a term of post-imprisonment supervised release with a fine of up to $250,000, and of at least 5 years and up to life. A defendant’s sentence is based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, other factors and is imposed by a judge.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyrus P.W. Rieck and is being investigated by HSI and the New York State Police.

This case is prosecuted as part of a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse called Project Safe Childhood. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims that is led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit http://www.justice.gov/psc/.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.