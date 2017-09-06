TRUTH SURFACES REGARDING JAMES COMEY AND HIS LIES TO COVER HILARY CLINTON

By DEVON ST. CLAIRE

How could one of the most scandal-ridden politicians to ever serve in government, Hillary Clinton, not be prosecuted for her obvious violations of statutes governing the handling of classified materials? Most rational, fair-minded Americans know that it is not right that the country has been cheated by former FBI Director James Comey by his refusal to prosecute her.

What we didn’t know is that the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation had already made the decision to exonerate Clinton months in advance before his agents had even interviewed more than a dozen key witnesses, including Clinton herself.

When Comey testified to Congress regarding his decision not to recommend that Clinton be prosecuted, he said he made it after the FBI interviewed her. However, truth has come into the light with recent evidence proving that Comey actually wrote the memo letting Clinton off the hook in April last year. This was several months before her interview with agents.

The House of Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, asked then-Director Comey a simple question: “Director, did you make the decision not to recommend criminal charges relating to classified information before or after Hillary Clinton was interviewed by the FBI on July 2nd?” To which Comey responded, “After.”

How is it that two key witnesses, close Clinton aides Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson, were permitted to sit in on the interview? This issue was recently raised by Ratcliffe, a former federal prosecutor, who questions the manner in which Clinton was interviewed.

Ratcliffe then shares, “It is unheard of for a potential key witness to be present when the target of an investigation is being interviewed. Even Comey admitted he’s never seen it. The American people have every right to wonder why this occurred in Clinton’s case – this isn’t the treatment anyone else in our country would have received, and it frankly appears that the outcome of this investigation was predetermined from the start.”

Former FBI Director James Comey made the decision not to refer then Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for prosecution long before ever interviewing key witnesses, according to new transcripts released by the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday afternoon. This decision was made months before FBI agents were finished with the criminal investigation into her mishandling of classified information during her time as Secretary of State, by members of the Committee allege Comey.

It was stated in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray from Sens. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. that

“According to the unredacted portions of the transcripts, it appears that in April or early May of 2016, Mr. Comey had already decided he would issue a statement exonerating Secretary Clinton.” Mr. Comey even circulated an early draft statement to select members of senior FBI leadership. The outcome of an investigation should not be prejudged while FBI agents are still hard at work trying to gather the facts. This was all long before FBI agents finished their work.

The letter continues to state, “Conclusion first, fact-gathering second—that’s no way to run an investigation. The FBI should be held to a higher standard than that, especially in a matter of such great public interest and controversy.”

There is no denying or hiding the facts that Comey has been in on two things for at least the past year: 1) Ensuring that the person he believed would be his new boss come November, Hillary Clinton, stayed out of jail; and 2) Doing everything he could to sabotage Trump and his presidency.

No wonder he was fired. He should now be arrested by the same bureau he poisoned with his dishonesty. For the truth is that the only way for evil to prevail in this world is when good men stand by and do nothing.

