NEIGHBORS RESCUE WOMAN IN LABOR DURING HURRICANE HARVEY

By JUSTICE CAMPBELL

A pregnant neighbor who had gone into labor during Hurricane Harvey was rescued by a group of brave Texans. They linked together to form a human chain and in turn rescued her.

In order to undergo advanced training in their respective medical fields, husband, Greg Smith and his wife, Andrea, both moved to Houston in July. Greg is a pediatric anesthesiologist and Andrea specializes in geriatrics, according to PEOPLE.

At the time the Category 4 storm slammed the city, Andrea, who 38-weeks pregnant when had been experiencing contractions for weeks before her expected due date.

Smith had planned to drive his wife to the hospital on Sunday morning in order to wait out the storm at home Saturday night.

Greg told PEOPLE, ”I expected there would be five or six inches that I could drive through. I woke up to two or three feet.”

Andrea started to experience real contractions after the couple realized they were stuck. The couple realized they might have to deliver the baby on their own when they couldn’t get through on their multiple calls to 9-1-1 and the Coast Guard.

Thankfully, the couples home is in an apartment complex that is also home to many medical professionals who work at a nearby hospital. After a neighbor posted on a community message board asking for assistance, many doctors and nurses rushed to help the couple.

In case the lower level of the building was overtaken by flood waters, a second-floor neighbor offered her higher-up apartment as a makeshift delivery suite. Another neighbor had contacted a friend whose father apparently lives across the street from a fire station.

The man told firefighters about the family’s plight, and then they recruited a nearby garbage truck and drove through the mounting flood waters to come and rescue the Smiths.

