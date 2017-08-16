POWERFUL UP-IN-COMING DIRECTOR, TRIFON DIMITROPOULOS, IS MAKING MAJOR MOVES AS A NEW JERSEY DIRECTOR

By R. J. NICOLAS

Trifon Dimitropoulos has always been fascinated with film. He graduated from Seton Hall University in 2006 with a degree in Film & Philosophy. From there, Trifon was an assistant editor at As The World Turns, where he coincidentally met his mentor, Bob Mackler, who is a 3 time Emmy award winning editor. Dimitropoulos would begin to start writing his own scripts and in turn, start to direct his own short films. They would range from comedy web series to a few thrillers.

Not until 2013, is when Trifon started plotting his first feature, The Method, a psychological thriller, which was released in 2015. The film was screened privately in Tribeca & Red Bank, NJ & was selected to a few film festivals that gave Trifon momentum that would inspire him towards his next project, The Five In Merseyside, which will begin shooting in late August of 2017.

The Five In Merseyside is a tale of a post apocalyptic world, where a small town does whatever it takes to survive. World War III has just ended and immigrants from England come over state side to create their own “Merseyside” (An actual town in Liverpool). Five babies are born at the same time and grow up together, only to wake up with a virus on their 21st birthdays that in turn has them wreak havoc throughout the beloved makeshift town. Trifon will tell you it is a hybrid between Django Unchained & 28 Days Later. He describes the film as a Sci-Fi / Spaghetti Western.

Watching movies at an early age propelled Dimitropoulos for his passion of film. Growing up watching films directed by Tarantino, Scorsese, Fincher, Kubrick & The Coen Brothers has had such an impact on his vision. Pushing the envelope and provoking human thought are two main reasons why he’s become a filmmaker.

“I thrive on energy and emotion. The decisions I make with my projects are simply coming from the heart. Nothing more. I want the audience to have many emotions as they watch my work. Telling a story, character development, great acting, production value…..these are all essential. However these don’t come to life unless you create vibrations for your crew and talent. Its all about rhythm. And that stems from my heart and the passion I have for my vision….”

