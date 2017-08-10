HEY MAINSTREAM MEDIA, INTERNATIONAL CYBER SCANDAL OVER HERE!

By PRINTUS LEBLANC

There is a live action international mystery novel being played out on Capitol Hill. It is a mystery the Democrat Party and the mainstream media are trying desperately to ignore. However, the mystery appears to be unraveling and it is ensnaring one of the most powerful Democrats on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-Fla.) has had a rough year. First, Wasserman-Schultz was forced out of her position as Democratic National Committee Chairwoman. After a series of email leaks on Wikileaks, it was revealed Wasserman-Schultz backed Hillary Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the 2016 primary. The head of the DNC was supposed to be a neutral party in the primary. After being forced out of a position of power and humiliated in the general election, the next shoe dropped for Wasserman-Schultz.

The story starts late in early 2017. Five members of one family were banned from the House of Representatives network. Three brothers and two of their wives were accused of stealing equipment and violations of House IT network security protocols. They did this while making over $160,000 per year, a sum slightly below what a member of the House of Representatives makes. Most of the staffers were fired from the offices they worked at, with the exception of Imran Awan. He stayed employed with Wasserman-Schultz.

Imran was recently arrested for bank fraud. The charge stems from a property the family owns. Hina Alvi took out a second mortgage on a house they claimed was their principal residence. Upon investigation, this turned out to be false and the property was being used as a rental, that is bank fraud. There was also no reported rental income on her taxes. The rental checks were supposedly written to Hina Alvi’s mother, Suriaya Begum.

When Imran was arrested, he was attempting to flee the U.S. to Pakistan, as his wife had already done. The attempted escape came just days after the FBI became involved in the case. At one of Imran’s rental properties, the current renter found smashed computer equipment. The renter had served in the Marines, and knew what government property looked like. He called the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and the FBI showed up at the property.

It seems like the FBI decided to act upon learning the subject transferred $300,000 to Pakistan and planned to travel to there. The U.S. is currently having trouble getting Pakistan to extradite a terrorist, it doesn’t seem likely they would extradite someone that might have connections to Pakistani ISI.

Wasserman-Schultz has refused to cooperate with the investigation from the beginning. Even after a majority of the Democrats employing the family cut ties, Wasserman-Schultz continued to pay Imran. Imran was not fired after the Capitol Police launched the criminal investigation. Imran was not fired after it was revealed he was sending Capitol Hill data to an offsite server. He was finally fired by Wasserman-Schultz after the arrest earlier this week.

The former DNC chair is clearly hiding something. She even went so far as to threaten “consequences” against the Chief of Capitol Hill Police investigating her staffer. In case you were wondering, she sits on the committee that controls the Capitol Hill Police budget. Imran hid his office assigned laptop in one of the empty rooms of the Capitol Hill complex. The laptop was found and confiscated by a police officer doing a routine check. It was not in the building Wasserman-Schultz worked in.

Wasserman-Schultz is now invoking the “Speech and Debate clause,” of the Constitution. The Congressional Research Service states, “The Constitution provides that ‘for any speech or debate in either House, [Senators and Representatives] shall not be questioned in any other place’ Commonly referred to as the Speech or Debate Clause, this language affords Members of Congress immunity from certain civil and criminal suits relating to their legislative acts. In addition, the clause also provides a testimonial privilege that extends not only to oral testimony about privileged matters but to the production of privileged documents.”

According to recent reports she, is “negotiating” with Capitol Hill Police, who have the laptop her staffer hid, to allow access to the data. If this was nothing more than a scam to steal equipment and money, why would Wasserman-Schultz risk obstruction of justice, and impede the investigation at every step? Not only did she fight the investigation, she continued to pay him his salary, despite not being allowed on Capitol Hill by the police.

Since the story broke, many IT staffers employed by the House Chief Administrative Office, not the individual members, have voiced concern. Some have even worried over potential blackmail. “I don’t know what they have, but they have something on someone. It’s been months at this point” with no arrests, said Pat Sowers, who has managed IT for several House offices for 12 years. “Something is rotten in Denmark.”

The story continues to get weirder from there. The sleuths that deep dive on Wikileaks documents, have discovered a very interesting email. Keep in mind, the ringleader Imran had access to all of Wasserman-Schultz’ electronic equipment. The group also had unlimited access to the electronic equipment of dozens of other Democrat members of Congress, some of them working for the Intelligence and Foreign Affairs Committees. It now appears he also had access to some of Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) electronic equipment. The email stated, “Pelosi is doing [a] closed door meeting. No staff or anyone allowed. Kaitlyn come to Rayburn room and get her iPad for Imran.” What was Awan doing with the Minority Leader’s iPad?

I seem to recall the DNC had some cybersecurity issues last year, but provided no evidence of who did it. Could this be why?

You cannot expect Congress to investigate themselves and reveal the mistakes they made to the world, especially if one side is dead set against it because they made all the mistakes. You cannot expect the Chief Administrative Officer to investigate a fraud that has been going on for years under their nose. If there was ever a need for a special counsel, this is it.

Printus LeBlanc is a contributing reporter for Americans for Limited Government.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.