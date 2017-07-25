NJ YOUNG GOP CHAIR GIANCARLO GHIONE RIPS ANTI-TRUMP YRNF CHAIR WANNABE JASON EMERT

By SHIRLEY WITHERSPOON

Current Young Republican National Federation’s (“YRNF”) secretary, Jason Emert, is now seeking the national chairmanship. He heads the “majority” ticket (whatever that means), but is otherwise off-right from the majority of Republican thinking. Emert has been an anti-Trump activist. And this has a lot of Young Republicans rather upset.

Check in New Jersey Young Republican Federation (“NJYRF”) recently elected chairman, Giancarlo Ghione. This 25-year-old up-and-comer, who is also the executive director of the Bergen County Republican Organization (“BCRO”), said “I am gravely concerned of the direction Emert would take us if he were to be elected. Do you think it is okay for someone that has repeatedly spoken negatively about our party’s presidential nominee – and now America’s President – to lead the National Young Republicans? Jason Emert’s statements were passively supporting Hillary Clinton. It cannot, and will not, happen.”

Facebook and Twitter postings by Emert reveal a man who has considerable negative thoughts about President Trump. These postings are now deleted.

People are vexed by Emert’s apparent arrogance regarding his election chances, in face of his public opposition to the president. People are also concerned about his handling of matters in his current YRNF secretary post.

Ghione has personally felt Emert’s abusive wrath. Upon Ghione taking over the helm in New Jersey, Emert has been leading an effort to oust him from his rightfully won chairmanship. Ghione, who is also a law student, has been battling with Emert over a purported appeal process, which equates more to a biased arbitration hearing. Many have argued that this YRNF appeal mechanism being propelled by Emert is unconstitutional. Given that most Republicans are pure constitutionalists, this is troubling.

The candidate who lost to Ghione in New Jersey is waging the appeal. Emert is overseeing the process. Problem: Ghione’s New Jersey chairman opponent – and much of the recently defeated NJYRF board – have endorsed Emert for the national chair position.

“Basically, Emert has it [the appeal] rigged so that three of his friends are members of a five-person appeal-type panel,” Ghione said, “Which is terrifically biased given that they are allies of my losing opponent.”

“Giancarlo is correct,” said BCRO Senior Adviser Kenneth Del Vecchio, who is also an attorney/former judge and author of some of nation’s best-selling legal books. “A panel of jurists who have personal relationships with one of the litigants is fundamentally biased. They become legally rotten at the core when they are outed as being political bosom buddies.” Del Vecchio aujtors the criminal codebooks for Pearson Education/Prentice Hall and ALM/New Jersey & New York Law Journals.

“It just stinks,” Ghione said. “It’s everything that President Trump has fought against. It’s a fixed system.”

“Correct again,” agreed Del Vecchio, who was the first Congress candidate in the country to endorse Donald Trump for president; he also served as the New York Congressional District 18 Chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign, as well as the Trump campaign’s Orange County chair. “Our president created a long-in-coming upheaval of the establishment and all of its unsavory and manipulative practices in perpetuating rigged election and political practices. The establishment in most, but not all, of its membership are no better than the corrupted mainstream media, pseudo-intellectual academic elites, and moronic Hollywood boneheads.” Regarding the latter, Del Vecchio took a swipe at his own industry, as he is most known as a filmmaker who has written/directed/produced over 30 movies that star several Academy Award and Emmy winners and nominees. “Giancarlo Ghione is a very smart and motivated man, who doesn’t take any crap. He’s not going to allow a farcical appeal process to succeed, nor will he relent to a guy whose only legitimate claim to being a 2017 Republican is his party registration.”

“I’m not upset about them filing the appeal,” Ghione clarified, “I’m upset with how the national dispute resolution process is working – at least how Emert is trying to work it. Ultimately, though, we will prevail.”

Ghione is determined to prevail in many ways against Emert. In addition to battling the Trump-loathing-Emert, Ghione has joined an insurgent slate that is running against Emert. Ghione is vying for the national secretary post, allying himself with Maryland’s Young Republican Chairman, Kory Boone, who is running for the national chairmanship against Emert.

For those who support President Trump and the U.S. Constitution, it would appear that Boone, Ghione and company, are the natural selection.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.