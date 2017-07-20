WILL PROTECTION FROM MOSQUITOES HELP OR HARM LONG ISLAND RESIDENTS?

By JUSTICE CAMPBELL

As part of their ongoing annual efforts to control adult mosquitoes, The Suffolk County Department of Public Works is planning to treat sections of the following communities; weather permitting.

The following treatments are for Vector Control:

On July 19, 2017, 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. all streets in the communities of Ocean Bay Park, Ocean Beach and Seaview on Fire Island will be treated.

On July 20, 2016, 7:00 p.m. –11:30 p.m. all streets south of Montauk Highway from Bayview Avenue to the Connetquot River, including Heckscher State Park and Timber Point County Park in Great River and East Islip will be treated.

On July 20, 2016, 7:00 p.m. –11:30 p.m. all streets South of Montauk Highway from South Ketchum Avenue east to Tanner Park and Baylawn Avenue in Brookhaven Hamlet will be treated.

On July 20, 2017, 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. all streets within the communities of Fire Island Pines, Water Island, Summer Club and Atlantique on Fire Island.

On July 21, 2017, 5:00 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. all streets within the communities of The West Sayville County Park and Golf Course will be treated.

On July 21, 2017, 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. all streets in the community of West Gilgo Beach will also be treated.

All of the communities listed will be treated with an Ultra Low Volume Aerosol called, Anvil (sumithrin) that will be applied to the ground.

They claim your chances of experiencing any health effects from spraying are quite low. However, protecting yourself in the following ways will help you reduce possible exposure to pesticides before, during or after spraying.

The steps they are urging residents to take are to remain inside or avoid the area whenever spraying takes place and for about 30 minutes after spraying. Especially children and pregnant women should be careful to avoid exposure when practical. If possible, Close windows and doors and close the vents of window air-conditioning units to circulate indoor air or, before spraying begins, turn them off. Windows and air-conditioning vents can be reopened about 30 minutes after spraying. If you come in direct contact with pesticide spray, protect your eyes. If you get pesticide spray in your eyes, immediately rinse them with water. Wash exposed skin. Wash clothes that come in direct contact with spray separately from other laundry. Consult your health care provider if you think you are experiencing health effects from spraying.

Some steps you may also want to take are by picking homegrown fruits and vegetables you expect to eat soon before spraying takes place. Rinse homegrown fruits and vegetables (in fact all produce) thoroughly with water before cooking or eating. Bring laundry and small toys inside before spraying begins. (Wash with detergent and water if exposed to pesticides during spraying.) Bring pet food and water dishes inside, and cover ornamental fishponds during the spray period to avoid direct exposure. The materials used by Vector Control do not leave significant residues on surfaces, but precautions should always be taken to reduce exposure as much as possible.

