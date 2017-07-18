BERGEN COUNTY GOP FREEHOLDER CANDIDATES DRISCOLL AND COTTIERS LOOKING TO INITIATE FISCAL TURNAROUND

By SHIRLEY WITHERSPOON

One of the wealthiest and most influential counties in the nation, which is the original home of filmmaking, sits on the border of the country’s premiere city. No, Los Angeles isn’t America’s City, nor is it the birthplace of cinema. Likewise that other left coast state’s over-priced, sprawling hub of the bizarre, San Francisco, isn’t the Unites States’s greatest of cities. It’s New York City, of course. And the counties that flank it – the suburbs for all those non-city-living types who want/need to be in Manhattan – reap the benefits of real estate’s cardinal rule of “Location, Location, Location!”

So what is the primo county for that primo city? It is Bergen County, New Jersey. At least it used to be the primo county, when it was under Republican leadership. The Democrats have catapulted it into a tax and spend fiasco. But, still, Bergen County, under any circumstances, has plenty to highlight.

Fort Lee, the home of the world’s most famous bridge, is also the actual first home of moviemaking. It lays up against NYC, via the Hudson River as does other Bergen County municipalities such as the very desirable Edgewater. Further inland, one can find a wide ranging set of towns to meet any tastes – and all are a quick drive to that ultimate city location of Manhattan (but far enough away, where one feels he/she is in a different world).

Check out the locales with the cool, Bergen County-famous downtowns like Ridgewood and Westwood. Be a part of the hang-out cruising roads, like Ridge Road in Lyndhurst, Rutherford, and North Arlington, where it’s more of a hard-working blue collar class mixed with budding professionals and the life-longs who just love their hometowns. One can see a lot of that same type of residents in the more centrally located Bergen communities of Dumont and New Milford. For the high-time wealth, hit up multiple geographic locales spread out through the county: Franklin Lakes, Alpine, and Saddle River are a few that immediately come to mind. And for a few of the country’s best malls, visit Paramus.

The property values in Bergen County are high, but the taxes, historically, have been reasonable. That is, until Democrats somehow obtained full control of the county’s government. Taxes have become some of the highest in the nation, in nearly every category – property taxes, income tax, sales tax, and even gas taxes. And many people are now accurately pointing the finger at one causal factor: those damn Democrats.

The Republican candidates for two contested Bergen County Freeholder seats have pledged to change this tax dilemma. And they promise it’s not just talk.

Raymond Cottiers, a New Milford High School teacher, head wrestling coach, and assistant football coach is a fresh face in Bergen County politics, never before running for office. This is a plus to many, who want new ideas and people who aren’t tied to the political machines.

However, a balanced ticket, with a candidate of substantial experience is the best of all worlds. And that’s where John Driscoll comes in, to net an overall strong GOP freeholder ticket. Driscoll is a recently-former Bergen County Freeholder, with considerable experience as an elected leader.

“John Driscoll and Ray Cottiers are the perfect choice for all voters in Bergen County,” said Paul DiGaetano, Chairman of the Bergen County Republican Organization (“BCRO”). “They understand that the two Democrat incumbents seeking re-election are a detriment to the financial stability of Bergen County taxpayers. These incumbents have voted in lock step with the completely Democrat-controlled Freeholder Board, causing Bergen County’s taxes to be some of the highest in the country. John Driscoll and Ray Cottiers will be firm voices on the Freeholder board to stop this economically destructive path.”

David Ganz and Joan Voss are the two incumbent Democrat freeholders with whom DiGaetano was referring. Ganz, from Fair Lawn, and Voss, from Fort Lee, have both served several years as freeholders. While veteran office holders, they have robotically passed budgets and legislation down the party line, which has been displeasing to hardworking taxpayers.

“I looked at David Ganz’s background and was impressed with his many published books in the numismatic industry, as well as his credentials as a lawyer and elected official,” said Kenneth Del Vecchio, BCRO Senior Adviser, who, like Ganz, is also a published author and attorney. “But then I scrutinized his history as a county legislator and I was puzzled by all the terrible economic decisions that he has made, along with Ms. Voss and the other Democrat freeholders. These people have taxed Bergen County residents into a monetary and legal nightmare,” added Del Vecchio who, unlike Ganz, is the author of some of the nation’s best-selling legal books, a best-selling suspense novelist, a former judge, an acclaimed filmmaker of over 30 movies starring several Academy Award and Emmy winners and nominees, and chairman of one of the world’s largest film festivals (Hoboken International Film Festival).

Del Vecchio’s substantial business and legal successes render him a valued critic of the crises caused to the Bergen County taxpayers by Ganz, Voss and company. “The fiscal chaos in our county can only be remediated by leaders who aren’t afraid to buck the Democrat machine. The obvious choice, therefore, is John Driscoll and Ray Cottiers. These two gentlemen have scoured the budget and have real plans to downsize spending and lower taxes. It’s encouraging to see candidates working, and creating solutions to problems.”

“2017 is the year to begin the turnaround in Bergen County,” declared DiGaetano, a many-time winning state legislator who formerly served as the New Jersey State Assembly Majority Leader (the third highest ranking position in state government). “John Driscoll and Ray Cottiers will initiate this turnaround because they have the courage to fight for the voters and enact sound Republican economic policy. Bergen County can and will go from being one of the highest taxed counties in the country to one of lowest taxed, but only if we elect Republicans. And it has to start now.”

Perhaps Bergen County will again be the primo county in the nation – not just in location, but for taxpayers’ pocketbooks. It’s a fantasy for the many who live there, and maybe can become a reality if enough motivated voters get to the polls in November. It appears the BCRO and its candidates are ready to meet that challenge.

