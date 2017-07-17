KILLER FLASH FLOOD IN ARIZONA

By LAQUA SPRINGDALE

At approximately 3:19pm on Saturday, July 15th the Gila County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a search and rescue around a swimming hole in Payson, Arizona. Heavy rain in the area resulted in flash floods and a total of 14 people were swept down the river when the flood waters accumulated in Ellison Creek at Water Wheel Falls just north of Payson.

So far a total of 9 people have been reported dead, two of which are children, and one teen boy still remains missing. The bodies of four people were recovered overnight. Four of the campers who were swept away were found alive.

Sunday, July 16th deputies of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to search for the teen boy who remains missing. First Crossing, Second Crossing, and Water Wheel on Houston Mesa Road are all closed at this time.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.