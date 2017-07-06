HEALTHCARE WORKERS PICKET NURSING HOME AT THE GRAND AT PAWLING, NY

By JUSTICE CAMPBELL

On July 6, 2017 nursing home workers at The Grand at Pawling, NY took a stand for their rights and picketed outside of the building on Thursday afternoon between 2:30PM and 4:30PM. These healthcare workers had made numerous attempts to get management to address their concerns of below market union wages, unaffordable health benefits and persistent disrespect for caregivers. However, management has failed to respond to their efforts to bargain a collective bargaining agreement that will ensure a fair workplace with livable wages and affordable benefits.

1199SEIU members have been trying to address frequent turnover, safe staffing and its connection to quality care, through contract negotiations for 3 years. Their efforts have been met with management placing obstacles in their way at every opportunity of a settlement. Workers will picket on their own time during a break, lunch or a day off since this is an informational picket and not a strike.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.