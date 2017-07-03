HEROIN CONSPIRACY INVOLVING UTICA MALE

By JUSTICE CAMPBELL

United States Attorney Richard S. Hartunian and United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge James J. Hunt announced yesterday that a federal jury in Syracuse, New York convicted Luis Estela of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin after a two-day trial.

July 2015, Mr. Estela became a member of a heroin trafficking organization operating in Utica and Rome, New York based on evidence that was presented at trial. The evidence shed light on the fact that the defendant helped the organization package heroin and assisted in selling drugs along the Erie Canal Trail in Rome.

On November 9, 2017 Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby will sentence Estela who faces a fine of up to $1,000,000, up to 20 years in prison, and a term of supervised release of at least 3 years and up to life. This case was investigated by the New York State Police-Community Narcotics Enforcement Team-Central (NYSP-CNET), the DEA, the City of Rome Police Department, City of Utica Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, and Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Robert Levine and Carla Freedman.

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.