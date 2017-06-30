SEYMOUR QUITS IN NJ’S DISTRICT 38, DIGAETANO AND BERGEN COUNTY REPUBLICANS MOVE EASILY ONWARD

By TEMPLE LI

Since New Jersey’s primary election, Bergen County Republican Organization (“BCRO”) Chairman Paul DiGaetano has had one focused thought process: party unity and victories for all Republicans throughout Bergen County in November. With the entirety of the Bergen County elected officials’ ranks consisting of Democrats, DiGaetano wields reasonable hopes that the GOP can succeed in winning county and state legislative seats in the upcoming general election. There is an undertow of frustration throughout the county; the heavy concern is over the county’s fiscal mismanagement and, just as much, at the state level.

At a sold-out BCRO event this past Tuesday in Hackensack, DiGaetano spoke of his optimism for success in November. Serving as the GOP chair for the state’s largest populated county, DiGaetano said, “We have a singular course of action to take for the next several months. And that is to work, as a unified team, to get our freeholder, assembly, senate, and local candidates elected. In 2017, we have a true opportunity in front of us.”

After receiving a standing ovation from a crowd that included numerous mayors, councilmen and councilwomen and county committeepersons from every corner of Bergen County, DiGaetano had reason to be encouraged. Seeing many of the current candidates, including those running for the state legislative seats, in attendance and working the tables, was also quite pleasing to the BCRO chairman.

Today, though, something bizarre happened.

Something off-putting.

Something that DiGaetano could not have foreseen.

One of the Bergen County GOP assembly candidates split. He quit. He dropped out.

Matthew Seymour, a little-known attorney from New Milford, suddenly turned on his heels and exited the race. With complete disregard for all the Republican voters in his 38th Legislative District, he left the ticket stunned not only by his quitting, but by doing a total about face: he endorsed the Democrat governor wannabe Phil Murphy and the legislative candidates he was running against, State Senator Bob Gordon, State Assemblyman Tim Eustace, and State Assemblyman Joe Lagana.

A statement issued by Seymour in a press release provided a strange rationale for his turncoat departure. The barrister declared that a primary campaign goal was for him to bring a family justice center to Bergen and Passaic Counties, if he were elected to the assembly. A self-proclaimed advocate for victims of domestic violence, Seymour seemed to feel this center development was a major priority and that the GOP didn’t share his same level of anxiety over seeing it come to fruition.

“I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to bring this issue into the public conversation. While my ideas may have resonated with voters, I am disappointed that many in Republican Party leadership have not embraced prioritizing this issue,” decried Seymour.

With that, Seymour went onto a love-hug with his new party friends, Democrats Murphy and gang. This left his hard-working, former Republican ticket partners, Kelly Langschultz (a New Milford councilwoman seeking the senate seat) and Chris Wolf (a pastor from Saddle Brook vying for the assembly) one candidate short.

“Not a problem,” says BCRO Senior Advisor Kenneth Del Vecchio. “Mr. Seymour can enact his constitutional right to align himself with any political party of his choosing, ill-advised as it most certainly is for the voters of Bergen County. The BCRO had steadfastly been supportive of Mr. Seymour’s candidacy, and he may have had his arm wrongfully twisted by illicit operatives outside of the BCRO. To that end, his resignation is troubling.” Del Vecchio, who is also an attorney, former judge, and author of some of the nation’s best-selling legal books, as well as a frequent legal analyst for Fox News, added, “It’s early in the race, and the Republican District 38 campaign will easily progress, with success, without him. There are multiple highly qualified, motivated, and loyal prospective candidates who would be honored to join an exceptional slate led by Kelly Langschultz and Chris Wolf.”

DiGaetano couldn’t be reached for comment because he is overseas for a family wedding, but Del Vecchio ensured that this matter isn’t something that the BCRO chair, or any in the organization, will fret over because of other, real pressing issues. “Bergen County literally has the highest taxes in the nation. Property taxes. Sales tax. Income tax. Gas tax. You name it, Bergen County is tops in the country. This is the direct result of a completely Democrat-controlled Bergen County Freeholder board and county executive. These people, and their comrades in the state senate and assembly, think this is some kind of badge of honor. Well, if these Democrats took off their flower-covered glasses and tin foil hats, they might realize that there is a very upset constituency of Bergen County voters who think their wild and reckless spending and taxation is heresy.”

Del Vecchio, who was the first Congress candidate in the country to endorse Donald Trump and served as the New York Congressional District 18 Chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign, promised, “So, from now until November, we will be knocking on every door in the county, speaking on every TV set, appearing over and over again in everyone’s mail box and in their social media – telling the truth of this one salient point: the Democrats and their socialist economics are destroying us financially. That’s our concern, because it’s the concern of the Bergen County residents.”

COMMENTS DISABLED BY SITE.

YOU MAY, HOWEVER, COMMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK.