MOB BOSS BECOMES THE OLDEST FEDERAL PRISONER AT AGE 100

By DEVON ST. CLAIRE

At age 100, the Columbo family underboss, John “Sonny” Franzese, was released from a Massachusetts prison hospital last week. Newsday reported that Franzese has been in and out of jail for most of his adult life and was granted parole at least six times by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

In 2010, at the age of 93 Franzese was sentenced to 8 years in prison for shaking down the Hustler and Penthouse strip clubs in Manhattan.

Newsday reported, Franzese was acquitted and believed to be responsible for 50 to 100 murder cases going back for decades. However, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1967 for his involvement in a bank robbery conspiracy. He never completed his time because he was released on the account of good behavior. “I’d be shocked if he doesn’t live to 100. That man can do jail time standing on his head,” Franzese’s wife, Cristina explained to the New York Daily News.

In 2006, investigators caught him on tape describing his method of making bodies disappear. CBS reported Franzese as saying, ”Dismember victim in kiddie pool. Cook body parts in microwave. Stuff parts in garbage disposal. Be patient.”

Franzese’s release has also been confirmed by his son, Michael Franzese in a twitter message, “It’s official! Dad has been released! 100 years old, a free man! PRAISE GOD!,” John Franzese is one of the most dangerous crime bosses of his time and his son Michael could have very well followed in his footsteps. However, Michael sought answers from a power higher then the mob and has since turned to God. Today Michael Franzese tours the world as a Christian sharing his testimony of how he is one of the very few men who survived the mafia and could leave that lifestyle behind without any repercussions. He credit’s God for this divine protection. Whereas, Franzese’s other son, John Franzese Jr. was also a Colombo associate but instead became an informant and testified against his father. John Jr. is currently in witness protection.

First busted for assault at the age of 19, then labeled “too violent” for the US Army who discharged him in 1942, John “Sonny” Franzese could have left behind a legacy of being a powerful soldier who risked his life to defend his country, instead he spent most of his life behind bars and at the age of 100 he will live out the rest of his days at his daughters home in Brooklyn, NY confined to a wheelchair, suffering from kidney problems, hearing loss and a bad heart.

