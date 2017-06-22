BOWLMOR AMF SUPPORTS AUTISM SPEAKS

By JUSTICE CAMPBELL

Established in 2013, Bowlmor AMF has become the largest operator of bowling centers in the world. They specialize in corporate and special events, as well as league and walk-in retail bowling. They recently partnered with Autism Speaks by supporting the organizations efforts in promoting solutions across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. On June 21, 2017 – the first day of summer, they donated $1 from every “Summer Game Pass” that was purchased nationwide, to Autism Speaks.

Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, Brunswick Zone XL, and AMF centers nationwide participated in this event. The Summer Game Passes are considered season passes for bowling at Bowlmor AMF centers across the country. Passes are available for purchase for all ages, from now through Labor Day. Prices range from $9.95-$39.95 for children 15 and younger and $15.95-$44.95 for those 16 and older depending on the center. Summer Games Passes can be purchased for centers across the country at: www.BowlSummerGames.com

