FIRST ROCKAWAY CARIBBEAN CARNIVAL LAUNCHED BY SENATOR JAMES SAUNDERS

By DEVON KOOLIDGE

August 19, 2017, State Senator James Saunders Jr. will launch the first ever Rockaway Caribbean Carnival. On Saturday, June 17, 2017 during a sneak peek press conference in Far Rockaway, Saunders proudly exclaimed, “Welcome to the Rockaways and welcome to the carnival. We are going to have some fun. We are going to be celebrating all of the Rockaways, but we will be particularly highlighting the contributions of the Caribbean community to America.”

The Carnival is expected to be a family friendly event that will mirror WIADCA’s other carnival events such as the one they host annually in Brooklyn. It will highlight the hidden jewel that is the Rockaways while celebrating the various arts and culture of the Caribbean. There will be food, local youth performances, entertainment, culturally related activities and even a parade that will begin at Mott Ave & Beach 20th Street and end at Beach 17th amphitheater in the park. The Rockaway Caribbean Carnival will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 11am to 5pm.

